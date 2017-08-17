News By Tag
Offline Sports Betting VS Online Sports Betting
There are some people who would watch a game of football going to the arena, sit with thousands of people, shouting and jumping along with
There are also others who would rather watch it at home in peace and quiet atmosphere, with good food and drinks along; in front of a good resolution TV set.
And there are others, who would rather watch anything but the football game; Or maybe anything but sports. We leave them to the non-football fans category for this article's sake.
Except the third category people I talked about above, all of the sports fans can bet on sportsbetting websites all around the world. Nothing like watching your favorite team play while at the same time earning some good cash right? In this article, I'm going to be discussing about some guidelines on how these people can bet from their respected situation.
Offline Sports Betting
Over my time placing bets at the TAB agencies all over Sydney I've made a mental note of the good and the bad. Here are some of the points that stick out for me.
The good
I have quite a few friends at the TAB. I'm always up for a good conversation and laugh. I usually find one at the TAB
There is a lot of excitement in winning at the TAB. The energy that the room lets off is amazing!
The set up of the agency is effective and well thought-out. The monitors, the paper forms, the data, the cashier is all in the right place
Now the most important good point is that there are vending machines with all my favourites sweets not more than 5 steps away
The Bad
The odds are just not as good offline. At times online betting agencies completely blow the TAB out of the water
I love to travel, but I find it an inconvenience driving down to the TAB when I know I can bet in minutes with my Computer
My brain switches on sometime around mid-afternoon and is usually in the highest gear at about late evening. This is when I like to place the majority of my bets
I like to study my results carefully. I can't do this at the TAB
Online Sports Betting
I hold accounts with many different online sports betting agencies. In a later post I'll detail the reason why it's a good idea to have many accounts.
The Good
There's (much) better odds online. Never place a bet without shopping around. The differences among agencies can at times be great
I can take my time to study my logic and the result. I usually have a notebook that I use to scribble down notes. I usually write a short sentence for my thought process behind the bet and the outcome
Betting at any time of the day is a major benefit for me. I like the option to sit down with my laptop late at night and place my bets
There is so much more choice for betting. I like to bet across many different sports and events
The Bad
Like most things on the Internet, it's a lonely business
That thrill and excitement of winning is just not as pronounce at home. There's much more energy at the TAB
It's a shameful one to add, but there is no vending machine at home. I need to get myself one of those quick smart! (I'm checking Ebay after I finish writing this)
Your Choice, I know which one I'll take
Even though I tried to outline the good and the bad in both categories I can clearly say that I prefer online sports betting. The better odds and private time to study the results, are the reasons that keep me indoors rather than heading out to the TAB.
What's your preferred way?
