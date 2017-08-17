Careful Treatment for Aged Seniors

A cordial relationship based on trust is very important between a patient and a doctor. All About Seniors wholly apprehends this and provides you treatment in the best hospital in India.

After a certain age, there are various things that changes for us. This is true for every one of us. It doesn't matter if we are infant, teenager or adult. To do a certain thing, there is an age barrier for us. If we are to enjoy life to the fullest, we sometime need to cross that barrier. Things that we used to do when we were kids are not suitable for teenage. Similarly, some of the things that are enjoyed in teenage may seem immature for adult life. This might sometime lead to disappointment because doing everything within rules means that some of the better things in life are not enjoyed.When we specifically talk about old age, dynamics of living our life changes a lot. Physical changes are first observed in the body. Our bones and joints take a hit with shrinking of bones which leads to stooping etc. becoming a very common occurrence. Our eyesight becomes weak and we are not able to see properly. Hair fall is a common occurrence too. You start to lose hair not only from your head but also from various parts of the body. Hearing ability also takes some toll. In short, with old age comes physical weakness. But this is not only limited to physical weakness. There are various things that happen inside the body which should not be ignored. For example – our digestive system becomes weak which means that problems like constipation and bleeding is common. Problems regarding to urine also arise. You are not able to control it for a long time and need to visit bathroom in regular interval. Conditions like high blood pressure and high sugar levels are also frequent. But the main problem arises when some major disease hit us. Spinal problems, cancer, kidney failure, obesity etc. also comes with old age.Hence proper care is needed in old age. In fact, extra care is needed in when you become a senior. And all about seniors understands this perfectly. Therefore, they provide the care that you need and deserve. All about seniors is a platform which directs patients towards the best of hospitals and takes charge of formalities such as scheduling of appointments, cost of the treatment, proper after care etc. In the case of elderly people, a helping hand becomes even more important because they need it more than anyone else.There are various treatments that are offered by All About Seniors. They are given below –1.– orthopedics surgery deals with the problems of bones and joints. When old age comes, weakening of bones is the most common thing. This weakening may lead to knee pain, hip pain, shoulder pain etc. These pain become unbearable and only surgery is the last option if you have to function normally again. One of the most common practices in the field of orthopedics is arthroscopy. Arthroscopy is a type of minimally invasive surgery that is done to repair torn ligaments.2.– spinal surgery deals with the treatment of spinal cord. This injury does not cause bigger problems like paralysis etc. but nerve pain is very common in this. The worst thing about any difficulty caused to spine is that spinal cord does not have the ability to repair itself on its own.3.– as mentioned earlier, due to lack of physical activity, there is less movement of our body which in turn increases our weight and makes us obese. And various diseases attract us due to obesity. To keep the weight in check there is bariatric surgery which is a weight loss surgery. It is helpful in getting rid of diseases like hypertension, cholesterol, stroke etc.4.– oncology is the most of the most important type of surgery in medical field. It deals with the removal of tumors that are cancerous in nature. This surgery is also done to check if the tumor inside the body is cancer or not. Some of the related surgeries that are offered here are uro-oncology, ortho-oncology, breast surgeries, liver transplantation etc.5.- bone marrow is that tissue of the body that produces red blood cells in our body. This whole process is known as haematopoiesis. The treatments offered are Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Krabbe disease (Globoid-Cell Leukodystrophy)etc.