Luxury Bathroom Renovation Ideas: How to Transform the Bathroom from Regular to Royal?

From a boring bathing space to a beautiful spa-worthy experience - it's time to transform the bathroom. A luxury renovation ideas can add elegance to the bathroom, making it an ideal space for an invigorating and therapeutic experience.
 
 
TheHomeImprovementGroup.ca - Toronto's Trusted Bathroom Renovation Contractor
TheHomeImprovementGroup.ca - Toronto's Trusted Bathroom Renovation Contractor
 
TORONTO - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- A kitchen gets attention as the heart of the home. The bedroom is the place where you relax, rejuvenate and get ready to face the world. But, what about the small room called the bathroom? The regular bathing space can be a place for indulgence. You can give it a royal look and create a spa-like ambience in your home.

It's time for the Bathroom to change from Boring to Breath-taking

Luxurious bathroom add a sense of elegance to your home.  If you are not sure about how to transform a boring bathing area into a beautiful spa-worthy retreat, here a few ideas to help you get started:

The "IT" Bathroom

When you are a technophile, why not make your bathroom tech-savvy? You may think of bathroom as a place for taking a quick bath. But, you can create a stunning bathing experience by incorporating technology with it. Think of heated flooring, remote-controlled fireplace, self-cleaning toilets, TV cabinet and much more! You can even consider installing tech-savvy showers that allow you to customize the water temperature and flow with a remote control.

Get Relaxed with Chromatherapy!

Aromatherapy is nothing new. It's been around for years. However, bathroom renovation contractors such as https://www.thehomeimprovementgroup.ca/bathroom-renovatio... are now turning to a different kind of therapy to grant relaxation to homeowners. Chromatherapy is all about using colors to balance your energy.  It is common for luxury bathrooms to have LED's in the shower area or bath tubs. It ensures a relaxing, invigorating and therapeutic bath. You can install shower speakers to enhance the experience.

Bring Home your Vacation

Wouldn't you love the idea of soaking in a bath tub with a beautiful view of your favorite vacation destination? Homeowners are warming up to the idea of beautiful destination murals in the bathroom. Ask the bathroom renovation contractor to incorporate murals in the bathing space.  They have the power to add a beautiful view to the bathroom without sacrificing the sense of privacy. If the bathroom area is small, you can use murals to create an illusion of space.

A Walk-in Closet close to the Bathroom

A closet or a dressing area adjacent to the bathroom is more of a convenience than an item of luxury. But, if you are thinking of remodeling the bathroom, a closet seems to be a perfect idea. It allows you to get ready quickly without disturbing your partner's sleep in the bedroom. You can make the area luxurious with decorative lighting fixtures and full-length mirrors. You can customize shoe shelves and build a velvet-lined drawer for your expensive jewelry as well.

Now that you are aware of renovation ideas to make your bathroom luxurious, you will be able to make the most of a bathing space. Sit with your bathroom renovation contractor to work out the details. Think long term. If you are going to welcome a little bundle of joy, you need to think of child-friendly bathroom renovations ( https://www.thehomeimprovementgroup.ca/child-friendly-bat... ). And, if selling the home is on your mind, make sure to go for neutral changes in the bathroom that match the look and feel of other parts of your home.

Once you have made the decision of the bathroom, gear up for a breath-taking renovation. Transforming a bathroom from a regular bathing space to a royal spa-worthy retreat is a gratifying experience. Indulge in some luxury renovation ideas and get ready to make the bathroom the apple of your eye.

