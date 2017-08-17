News By Tag
New Book Release: The place I've dreamed of - Manavi Baaniya
• Publisher: Cyberwit.net (July 26, 2017)
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 938665301X
• ISBN-13: 978-9386653017
This book deals with topics related to human emotions and experiences and conveys them with poems. It gives you an insight on social and natural issues that are written so as to convey a message from the people who experience them at different times and different places. There may be some occurrences you have experienced or you think about. All poems and characters are fictional. This book has poems that gives the reader a taste of diverse topics. Happy Reading!!!
About the Author
Manavi Baaniya is an eighth grader of St. Joseph s Academy, Dehradun. Writing poems is a hobby and her passion from an early age. Poems published in school magazines and news papers. Got honoured from the Department of Science and Technology (UCOST), Dehradun, Uttarakhand for the poem entitled "Ignited minds". Got 1st prize at Swachh Bharat Abhiyan competition 2015 in poetry and slogon category at State level.
The place I've dreamed of (Paperback) published by Cyberwit.net is available worldwide via Amazon USA, India and through publisher's site. https://www.cyberwit.net/
Contact
09415091004
karunesh1976@
