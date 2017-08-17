News By Tag
Anil Ambani RCOM all-ready to take Indian Telecom sector by storm
After waiting for quite, Anil Amabni's RCOM is ready to offer something unique to its customers. Last year Mukesh Ambani shook the Indian Telecom market by introducing Reliance Jio to the customers.
Reliance communication's new offering is absolutely riveting as it promises to provide 1 GB data at 4G speed every single day over the time period of one year. And that's not it, all this comes at a nominal price of Rs500 per month. Initially, the offer will also be marketed as a bundle wherein new users can avail by purchasing a Reliance data card and a Reliance prepaid 4G sim card at a total price of Rs.5199.
The users will also receive a Wi-Fi dongle, known as the WiPod dongle, worth Rs.3200 for free. The scheme is currently available at Reliance communication official website and the payment can be done either via EMI or in full.
The Wi-Fi dongle will be containing a Qualcomm MDM9307 chipset, along with a 2300 mAH batter that can last up to 5 hours of usage on a single charge. Moreover, the company also claims that one can experience the 4G speed even on devices that support only 3G or 2G speed. The memory capacity of the dongle is set to be 32 GB, while the dongle can connect to up to 10 devices at any given time seamlessly.
The deal seems more than fair for the Indian consumers and it is most likely that the rival companies are going to face a good competition from Reliance Communication this year.
Refrence link: http://telecom.economictimes.indiatimes.com/
