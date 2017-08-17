News By Tag
Newark and Southwell estate agency welcomes new team member
Newark born and bred, Karen has been involved in the estate agency business for over 20 years, and she has built up a wealth of experience in the Southwell property market.
Initially, Karen will be based at the Kirkgate offices in Newark, working in the lettings and rental management department to gain a greater understanding of that side of the business. However, she will be returning to the Southwell office on King Street later in the year.
Senior Partner, Alasdair Morrison, commented:
"I have known Karen for over 20 years and have always admired her work ethic and professionalism."
Business Development Manager, Chris Pick, is similarly pleased that such an experienced property negotiator and manager has joined the company to become part of their successful property team.
Karen added:
"I am looking forward to working in the rentals department to broaden my knowledge skill set required for the ever-changing Newark and Southwell property market".
