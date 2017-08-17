Newark and Southwell estate agency welcomes new team member

Karen Fenton joins Alasdair Morrison-1

Contact

Liselle Barnsley

Tailored Marketing Solutions Limited

***@tailoredmarketingsolutions.com Liselle BarnsleyTailored Marketing Solutions Limited

End

-- Local estate agents Alasdair Morrison and Partners is delighted to welcome Karen Fenton to the firm.Newark born and bred, Karen has been involved in the estate agency business for over 20 years, and she has built up a wealth of experience in the Southwell property market.Initially, Karen will be based at the Kirkgate offices in Newark, working in the lettings and rental management department to gain a greater understanding of that side of the business. However, she will be returning to the Southwell office on King Street later in the year.Senior Partner, Alasdair Morrison, commented:Business Development Manager, Chris Pick, is similarly pleased that such an experienced property negotiator and manager has joined the company to become part of their successful property team.Karen added: