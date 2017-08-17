News By Tag
Number Of New Travel Job Seekers Nears Record High
C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index – July 2017
• New travel candidates rise 62% from July 2016
• Vacancies fall, but remain up from last year
• Salaries see healthy 2.88 per cent monthly increase
Candidate numbers rise again in July
For the ninth month in a row, the number of people searching for new jobs in travel increased compared to the same month in the previous year. Last month saw a 62 per cent rise in candidate registrations from July 2016 and was also up 25 per cent from June 2017, according to the latest C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment's Travel Salary Index.
July's figure was the second highest monthly total of new candidates since the Index began in 2012, while there was also a 13 per cent increase in the number of jobs being made available during July 2017 compared to the same month last year.
Analysing the month's stats, Barbara Kolosinska, Director at C&M Travel Recruitment
Boost in senior roles helps lift average salaries
Average salaries for a new job in travel edged up last month by 2.88 per cent to stand at £26,060. This is also up by 2.60 per cent from July 2016 and is just £93 below the yearly high set in April 2017.
The month's unusually large volume of executive roles (those paying more than £40,000) helped to push up the overall average figure, even though wages for standard travel jobs (those paying up to £40,000) fell back by 1.64 per cent in the month to reach £22,620.
Meanwhile, there were contrasting fortunes for salaries in the north and south of the UK, with July seeing a 4.82 per cent increase in wages for new jobs in the north and a 4.07 per cent fall for roles in the south.
Ms Kolosinska added: "July was a particularly busy month for the executive travel jobs market with more new roles than can typically be expected, and this helped average salaries to edge up to one of their highest points of the year. With the average new job in travel now paying £26,060, great opportunities remain for quality candidates to secure a new role with an attractive salary."
All figures are drawn from the salaries of the month's new vacancies advertised with C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment.
C&M Travel Recruitment was established in 1998 and is the largest and most successful specialist travel recruitment company in the UK.
For further information please contact: Owen Mckeon (Content Manager - 0161 238 4497 / owen@candm.co.uk)
