Hard Work Paid Off For The Indian Boxing Team Sponsored By Lalaji24x7
The glorious vistas of unprecedented and relentless hard work through a memorable series of events took place during the first edition of South Asian Thai Championship.
The tradition of the game dates back to over thousands of years where it originated in Thailand. Popularly known by the name 'Ayutthaya', the sport is gaining tremendous popularity among youth. Dr Kuldeep Seimanakshar, the founder President and International master of the sport has played a vital role in taking the popularity of the sport to new and enriching heights since 1995. Under a short span of 15 years, the sport has found a considerably consistent terrain for itself. The National and International championships that are being conducted through large parts of the continent and everywhere else around have played a vital role in inducing the much-needed spirit to continue with the game. The modified illustrations of the sport that has long been practised throughout South Asia has now expanded its base all over the continent.
Within the competitive terrain of fierce possibilities, the Indian team entered with its contingent of 211 players. Sponsored by Lalaji24x7, the entire team, filled with pro-fighting spirit and enthusiasm. Lalaji24x7 took an excellent care of them providing them with the best of facilities and taking care of the needs of the participants. The sports kit along with safety equipment provided to the players, the marvellous arrangement of breakfast, lunch, and dinner made way for a plethora of zealous possibilities where each player displayed a breathtaking and fiercely competitive fight with their opponent, leading a battle of tremendously amazing excellence and enthusiasm.
The players from different parts of the country went through a rigorous and heart-wrenching practice and training under the guidance of experts and coaches for a considerable amount of time which spontaneously widened the possibilities of a tough fight with their respective opponents. The entire arena of the sporting event went through an exhilarating display of breathtaking competition among the participants and showered a tremendously zealous and fiercely tough fight among opponents. The players were put under five different categories that consisted of small age group (for boys and girls below 40 kg, 44 kg, 48 kg, 52 kg, 56 kg, 60 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg and above 75 kg), Sub junior Cadet I (for boys and girls in the age group 10-14 years and weight below 28 kg, 32 kg, 36 kg, 40 kg, 45 kg, 50 kg, 55 kg), Junior Cadet II (for boys and girls in the age group 14-17 years and weight below 40 kg, 44 kg, 48 kg, 52 kg, 56 kg, 60 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg and above 75 kg), Senior Cadet (for boys and girls in the age group 18 years and above and weight below 45 kg, 48 kg, 52 kg, 56 kg, 60 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 80 kg, 85 kg and above) and senior (for men and women in the age group 18-40 years and weight below 45 kg, 48 kg, 52 kg, 56 kg, 60 kg, 65 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 80 kg, 85 kg and above). The semi-final and final fights consisted of three rounds that went on for three minutes each while the final fight consisted of an elimination fight of two minutes in a single round.
The Indian team won 114 gold medals, 45 silver medals and 47 bronze medals. The entire credit of this tremendously huge success of the players was given to the coaches, experts and sponsors of the team, by the winning players from the Indian side. Apart from the motivation and guidance of the coaches and comfort, care and composure provided by the sponsors, the main reason for this fierce win was the tough fight given by the Indian players to their counterparts. The winners, as well as other participants, were provided with certificates as a token of appreciation for participating in the event.
The Lalaji24x7 team announced a prize money also for the winners. The winners of gold medals got Rs. 2,100 each, winners of silver medals got Rs. 1,100 each and winners of bronze medals got Rs. 501 each. The entire event was a marvellous display of breathtakingly fierce and amazing moments of competition and appreciation and the players from different corners of South Asia displayed the exuberance and pro-fighting spirit in each sporting event. Apart from the competitive smashes and fights, each player maintained sportsman's spirit in every possible form making the event to be a successful one on all levels. The glorious and impeccable edition of the event left everyone with a distinct set of cherishable and unforgettable memories and made way for an uplifted and more progressive mechanism of hosting events of this sport.
About Lalaji24x7: Popular as one of the leading online grocery and household items store in Delhi, Lalaji24x7 offers a wide range of products to choose from and that too sitting at home, without having the worries of stepping out. The products offered at Lalaji range from grocery to staples to household commodities. The online shopping experience becomes an incredibly interesting one with Lalaji24x7 that provides everyone with the luxury of an easily accessible site along with the supremely simple mobile app. Everything included in your grocery and the household list is just one click away from reaching your home at desired time with Lalaji24x7 (http://www.lalaji24x7.com/
