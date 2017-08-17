News By Tag
Filling the gap in ultrasound training
Every month, people from all over Europe take part in the ultrasound courses, delivered and designed by point-of-care specialists from the medical industry, with backgrounds in regional anaesthesia, EMED, critical care and musculoskeletal treatment. The course attendees, often with little or no experience of daily ultrasound use, are provided with expert tuition and plenty of opportunities to ask questions, and gain confidence and experience using ultrasound on the Blue Phantom™ ultrasound training model.
Finding the perfect CURE
Recently, as part of its drive to continually improve and expand its educational services, FUJIFILM SonoSite hosted a complete ultrasound-guided regional anaesthesia education (CURE) course at its training centre. The two-day event – held on the 15th and 16th of May – featured a new extended format that provided more extensive, in-depth ultrasound training than ever before, delivered by experienced, friendly consultants.
The well-received course, taught through a mixture of mini lectures, video presentations and practical sessions, described the use of point-of-care ultrasound for regional anaesthesia – including brachial plexus, lumbar plexus and truncal blocks – beginning with a review of the anatomy and indications for each type of block. Participant numbers were limited to ensure maximum hands-on time, and the practical sessions featured a mix of live model scanning and ultrasound-guided needle placement in phantoms, with an emphasis on individual tuition and feedback from course tutors.
If you missed the CURE course in May, you are warmly invited to attend the next course scheduled for the 30th of October 2017, which qualifies for CPD credits from the Royal College of Anaesthetists, and counts towards the European Diploma in Regional Anaesthesia and Acute Pain Management (EDRA).
Upcoming courses
Throughout October and November, FUJIFILM SonoSite is running further courses in ultrasound-guided venous access, Level 1 emergency medical ultrasound, and scanning techniques for musculoskeletal soft tissue and joints. The company has also teamed up with USabcd to offer a one-day course aimed at critical care physicians and surgeons exploring focused intensive care echocardiography (FICE).
To register for upcoming courses, and to learn more about other FUJIFILM SonoSite educational initiatives, visit www.sonositeeducation.com
For more information about FUJIFILM SonoSite products, please contact:
FUJIFILM SonoSite Ltd
T +44 (0)1462 341151,
ukresponse@sonosite.com
www.sonosite.co (http://www.sonosite.com/)
About FUJIFILM SonoSite
SonoSite helped pioneer the concept of portable, point-of-care ultrasound, and it continues to be a world-leading manufacturer and innovator of bedside ultrasound systems as well as an industry leader in ultra-high frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by 26 subsidiaries and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. SonoSite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, go to: www.sonosite.com.
FUJIFILM SonoSite, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. oversees a direct sales distribution network in the UK and provides sales and marketing support.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including electronic imaging, digital printing equipment, medical systems, life sciences, graphic arts, flat panel display materials, and office products, based on a vast portfolio of digital, optical, fine chemical and thin film coating technologies. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmholdings.com.
