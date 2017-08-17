News By Tag
Oddway International Is Pleased To Inform Addition Of Efamat Tablets Into Their Product Catalogue
"Efavirenz 600 mg Tablets By Mylan Pharmaceuticals For The Treatment Of HIV"
Efavirenz is a nonnucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI). It works by blocking the growth of HIV. Efamat 600 mg is used for treating HIV infection. It must be used in combination with other medicines. If Efavirenz is taken alone to treat HIV, it may stop working.
Oddway International provides over thirty categories of product catalogs with hundreds of quality products offered in each category at a reasonable price. They pride themselves on "quality control" and "quality assurance" in order to offer their local and global customers a better health and well-being through the use of their quality medication.
About Oddway International
Oddway International is the fastest growing pharmaceutical exporter operating in India. Their mission is to improve access to quality therapies at affordable prices and to bring high quality healthcare to everyone in need of it. Their portfolio includes medicines, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared socially significant diseases of today's time. They strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the delivering of health care products. For more than 7 years, Oddway has worked to make a difference for all who rely on them.
