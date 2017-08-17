 
Check Out The Howards Hangers & Organizers & Avail Irresistible Wardrobe Organization Offers

Howard Storage World is a one-stop destination for all types of storage items & organizers for your home or office. Be it the wardrobe, kitchen or bathroom, Howard is sure to have quality,innovative storage solutions to fulfill your specific needs.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- If you have been waiting to reorganize your wardrobe, it is time that you act now! Howard Storage World brings you some irresistible combo offer that will help you hang neatly your coats and gowns and place them in a transparent box while also neatly placing your jewelry in a hanging organizer. This way all your precious and delicate clothing and accessories can be kept in the wardrobe and reached together.

Made out of premium quality wood and fixed with a smooth, large hook, the Howard Natural Timber Hanger is just right to hold the weight of even large and oversized coats or gowns. The Howards Transparent Hanging Gown/Coat Box is replete with a sturdy hanging rod inside where you can place the hanger with the attire closing it and protecting them from dust, moisture or mild dew.

Hang the entire box on its two sturdy hooks on the wardrobe rod or place them in some other convenient place and see how well organized it becomes. This Box too is good for temporary storage especially in the warm weathers when you can safely put them aside grouped together and also easy to see.

It is always convenient to place all your jewelry in one place and hang them. The transparent Howards Hanging Jewllery Organizer is one such perfect tool that you can place in the wardrobe or even carry in your suitcase without the worry of them scattering around.

You can now avail of the limited period Buy 3@ 20% off, offer valid till 31st Aug from the online store at http://www.hsw.com.au/. Offer is valid till stocks last.

Howards Storage World India
Mantri Square, 2nd Floor, Malleshwaram
09611686578
info@hsw.co.in
Source:Howards Storage World India
Email:info@hsw.co.in
Tags:Natural Timber Hanger, Transparent Hanging Gown
Industry:Marketing
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Subject:Products
