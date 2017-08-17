Turnkey Transportations by Cargo-Express

ACEX Group expands the industrial equipment transportation geography

Contact

ACEX Group Press Center

pr@acex.net

***@acex.net ACEX Group Press Centerpr@acex.net

End

-- Kostomuksha, Borovichi, Revda, Nizhnekamsk, Stary Oskol are not the complete list of destinations of industrial equipment deliveries from Germany to Russia performed by the Multimodal Department of ACEX Group for one of its favourite customers.The product classification is wide: endless conveyor band, motor reducers with speed indicators, ball bearings, rolls, motors and other products for industrial use. The manufactured equipment is used in logistics, vehicles, mining, chemical and power industries for various processes such as weighing, batching and even bolting."We organize road cargo delivery from Germany to our warehouse located at Ilovaiskaya Street in Moscow," Sergey Lopukhov, multimodal department expert says. "After that we either ship the equipment to the customers' office or organize the transportation to various locations of Russia. Customers' word is our command".All equipment shipments are performed through the consolidated warehouse in Lithuania, cleared through customs and later they achieve their destinations.ACEX office in Moscow is an expert in rendering this service and it is always ready to offer the competitive rates and its experience to customers.Read moreACEX Group Press Centerpr@acex.net