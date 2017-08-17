News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Turnkey Transportations by Cargo-Express
ACEX Group expands the industrial equipment transportation geography
The product classification is wide: endless conveyor band, motor reducers with speed indicators, ball bearings, rolls, motors and other products for industrial use. The manufactured equipment is used in logistics, vehicles, mining, chemical and power industries for various processes such as weighing, batching and even bolting.
"We organize road cargo delivery from Germany to our warehouse located at Ilovaiskaya Street in Moscow," Sergey Lopukhov, multimodal department expert says. "After that we either ship the equipment to the customers' office or organize the transportation to various locations of Russia. Customers' word is our command".
All equipment shipments are performed through the consolidated warehouse in Lithuania, cleared through customs and later they achieve their destinations.
ACEX office in Moscow is an expert in rendering this service and it is always ready to offer the competitive rates and its experience to customers.
Read more
http://acex.net/
ACEX Group Press Center
pr@acex.net
Contact
ACEX Group Press Center
pr@acex.net
***@acex.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse