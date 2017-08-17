 
Launch of Jio Phone Booking Price and Specifications

Jio Phone is the most affordable 4G device available in the market. With the 4G handset nearing its launch date, know all the details.
 
 
NOIDA, India - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- With Jio's much-awaited Phone nearing its pre-booking date, everyone is curious how to buy this value for money device. Although the company has acted fast to spread awareness about its new device. Jio 4G feature phone was announced by Mukesh Ambani at the Annual General Meeting of RIL. Even before the official announcement was made by the company there were lots of speculations about this affordable 4G handset. At the launch event, August 24 was announced as the pre-booking date.

Booking & Price:

Jio phone will be made available at a refundable price of Rs. 1500. The amount can be claimed by the buyer after a period of 36 months from the date of purchase. The pre-booking for this device starts from both offline and online channels. In fact, offline retailers have already started the process there are many local mobile shops that have started registering buyers. But the official process will start August 24, as the company plans to make available 5 million handsets per week. In addition, with over 1,072 Jio centers, you can easily find one in your locality to pre-book the 4G phone.

For online booking, you can check the company's website or Myjio app. Before the pre-booking date, the company had also made available a keep me posted section for users. By registering on the page, the users can easily remain updated with the latest news about the 4G feature Phone.

Features & Specifications:

Jio 4G Phone comes with many advanced capabilities such as voice control. The feature Phone has a 2.4-inch QVGA display and alphanumeric keypad. The handset is preloaded with all of the company's app to provide entertainment. The most crucial thing remains the support for 4G, making super fast data available at such a low price. Also, there is free unlimited voice calling for the buyers. The company has a special Rs. 153 plan providing unlimited data & voice calling. The 4G device is expected to get NFC support via a software update. The company is also rumored to make a customized version of the instant messaging app, Whatsapp available for its handset. This device of the company is the most affordable 4G phone available in the market.

About JioGuy.com:

Jio Guy is the source to catch all the news and launches from Jio. Find the new recharge plans, offers, and launches of the company. Jioguy.com is not associated with Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the information on the site is purely for information purpose.

For more information visit our website:-http://jioguy.com/jio-4g-volte-feature-phone-online-booking/

