News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Get mesmerized in the aesthetic beauty of Manali with exotic honeymoon packages
You will have such a great time with your partner over here that you will choose this company again for our future holiday tours.
The hill station offers quite exciting and exotic sights that you can get to visit with your partner or family. Especially if you are looking for honeymoon offers, Himview holiday is coming up with different types of offers to fulfill your needs. The company is slowly and steadily getting up the ranks and is now regarded as one of the top tour and travel companies in Himachal. They can help you with Shimla tour, Manali tour, Dalhousie Tour amongst others so that you can feel the romance in the best way. But, in case you are looking to have a visit to Manali, here is a look at some of the most popular destinations of the hill station that you cannot afford to miss:
Rohtang Pass:
Also known as the adventure hub of India, Rohtang pass is perfect destination for you when you are looking to enjoy some adventurous activities. The place is at an altitude of more than 4000 meters being the highest place in the Himachal Pradesh.
Especially when you are interested in trekking or skiing, you must have a visit to the Rohtang pass with your partner or friends. In addition to this, the scenic beauty of the place also attracts the visitors to this place and many come here only to have a look at the natural beauty of place and get mesmerized by it as well.
Solang Valley:
Solang valley is another palace which you must get to visit when you come to Manali with friends, family or your spouse only. Solang valley is very famous for adventurous activities such as paragliding and skiing. Skiing is very popular in the winter season when there is chunk of snow in the valley while when the snow melts; paragliding activity becomes the major source of adventure over here.
Hadimba Temple:
Located amongst the Deodar forest, the Hadimba Devi temple is the most popular temple in the region and almost every couple who comes to Manali makes a visit to the famous temple. The multi-storey wooden structure of the temple is the main attraction for the visitors who come to the temple. You can also have some high quality in the natural beauty if the place for making the memories special.
Himview holiday provides you with all round tour of Manali when you book a package from them for honeymoon or any other trip. There are three days, five days and seven days trips that are available for you based on your budget and time bracket. They help you with visits to all the popular places in and around the hill station with proper pick and drop facility along with sight-seeing. They also come up with exciting discounts and cash-back offers to make things even easier for you.
When a visitor was asked about his experience with the company, he replied-'It was always a dream of mine to come to Manali with my partner and the affordable and exciting Shimla Manali tour package from Chandigarh package from the Himview holiday made it possible for me. I chose for the honeymoon special offer and they provided us with the best in class hotels with honeymoon suit for us.
For more details visit us:http://www.himviewholiday.com/
Media Contact
Him View Holiday
+917807204700
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse