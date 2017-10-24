 
European and US plans to combat inherent threats at Air Missile Defence Technology 2017

Senior military representatives from V4, NATO, PEO Space & Missiles to explore AMD capabilities in Prague this October
 
 
Visit www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog for more info
Visit www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog for more info
 
LONDON, England - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- With current threats now including conventional and unconventional platforms such as commercially available UAVs, SMi Group's Air Missile Defence Technology 2017 will feature crucial briefings led by AMD operators and technical experts from the military and industry.

Nations are continuing to increase budgets to strengthen collective AMD capabilities at a time of unprecedented threats to security. In recent news, the White House has announced an $8 billion increase on missile defence against a backdrop of geopolitical threats. Concurrently, NATO has called the need to establish a framework for European interoperability against ballistic missile threats.

Air Missile Defence Technology 2017 will provide a platform for delegates to discuss and debate key aspects within the sector such as C2 integration and air surveillance, as well as the solutions available to defeat inherent threats and secure territory.

Key speakers will include senior military representation from nations including the V4 who will explore further integration air defence and air policing for Central and Eastern Europe. A special keynote address will also be delivered by the IAMD Programme Manager of PEO Missiles and Space, US Army.

The event will also highlight sessions covering the whole range of AMD capabilities through expert briefings by leading industry solution providers including Lockheed Martin, MBDA, Northrop Grumman, Rafael, and Weibel Scientific.

The full agenda can be viewed on www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog.

For those interested in attending, there is currently an Early Bird discount of £100 for online registrations made by 29 September 2017.

2nd annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference
October 24 & 25, 2017
Courtyard by Marriott Prague Airport Hotel, Czech Republic
www.airmissiledefence.com/prlog

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.

For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
