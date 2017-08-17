20 Reasons Why You Should Use LED Lighting by GD Rectifiers

Discover the benefits of utilising LED lighting over traditional lighting solutions

LED lighting

Contact

GD Rectifiers

***@gdrectifiers.co.uk GD Rectifiers

End

--1) LED lights will save you electricity because they require less energy to power2) They will save you approximately 80% of electrical power compared to incandescent bulbs3) LED lights do not contain hazardous solids, liquids or gases4) LED lights are a popular choice as automobile lighting because they have been proven to help reduce the risk of car accidents in daylight hours by 15%5) They are becoming increasingly popular amongst consumers, opting to invest in LED lights and choose from a number of different colours to define their style and desired ambience6) LED Lights use direct light which means there is no light pollution7) LED lights contain no UV light, eliminating the possibility of skin damage8) They provide local lighting solutions and improve visibility on the roads9) These lights do not require excessive maintenance once they're installed10)LED lights last 2400% longer than regular halogen bulbs and can last up to 50,000 hours11)One major benefit of LED lights is that they immediately switch on without requiring a warm-up time12)LED lights are extremely reliable and are fully operational in all weather conditions13)LED lights are lightweight and recyclable14)They are much brighter than traditional lighting solutions, offering improved visibility and performance15)Another major benefit is because LED lights are environmentally friendly, they lower your carbon footprint16)LED lights do not emit radio frequency interference17)LED lights save consumers a lot of money on their electricity bills18)They can be used inside and outside your home19)LEDs are much cooler than incandescent lights which reduces the risk of combustion20)LED lights are made with epoxy lenses instead of glass which makes them much more resistant to breakagehave a vast range of experience in designing and manufacturing heatsinks for LED applications, utilising extruded and cast solutions. They have worked with some of the UK's leading lighting companies and design houses to develop pioneeringcooling requirements.work closely with their customers on the design and build of customised solutions providing technical advice, expertise and support every step of the way.For further information on LED applications and how GD Rectifiers could support you on your next project, call:or email: