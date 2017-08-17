News By Tag
20 Reasons Why You Should Use LED Lighting by GD Rectifiers
Discover the benefits of utilising LED lighting over traditional lighting solutions
1) LED lights will save you electricity because they require less energy to power
2) They will save you approximately 80% of electrical power compared to incandescent bulbs
3) LED lights do not contain hazardous solids, liquids or gases
4) LED lights are a popular choice as automobile lighting because they have been proven to help reduce the risk of car accidents in daylight hours by 15%
5) They are becoming increasingly popular amongst consumers, opting to invest in LED lights and choose from a number of different colours to define their style and desired ambience
6) LED Lights use direct light which means there is no light pollution
7) LED lights contain no UV light, eliminating the possibility of skin damage
8) They provide local lighting solutions and improve visibility on the roads
9) These lights do not require excessive maintenance once they're installed
10)LED lights last 2400% longer than regular halogen bulbs and can last up to 50,000 hours
11)One major benefit of LED lights is that they immediately switch on without requiring a warm-up time
12)LED lights are extremely reliable and are fully operational in all weather conditions
13)LED lights are lightweight and recyclable
14)They are much brighter than traditional lighting solutions, offering improved visibility and performance
15)Another major benefit is because LED lights are environmentally friendly, they lower your carbon footprint
16)LED lights do not emit radio frequency interference
17)LED lights save consumers a lot of money on their electricity bills
18)They can be used inside and outside your home
19)LEDs are much cooler than incandescent lights which reduces the risk of combustion
20)LED lights are made with epoxy lenses instead of glass which makes them much more resistant to breakage
GD Rectifiers have a vast range of experience in designing and manufacturing heatsinks for LED applications, utilising extruded and cast solutions. They have worked with some of the UK's leading lighting companies and design houses to develop pioneering LED lighting cooling requirements.
GD Rectifiers work closely with their customers on the design and build of customised solutions providing technical advice, expertise and support every step of the way.
For further information on LED applications and how GD Rectifiers could support you on your next project, call: 01444 243 452 or email: enquiries@gdrectifiers.co.uk (mailto:enquiries@
