AsteriskService announced Hotel IVR Solution

IVR (Interactive Voice Response) technology has facilitated many businesses to establish customer-friendly communication system worldwide.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- IVR (Interactive Voice Response) technology has facilitated many businesses to establish customer-friendly communication system worldwide. The customer can access the IVR services without using the Internet on a 24/7 basis, and it helps companies gain the customers' loyalty while improving the brand image.

AsteriskService, a leading VoIP solutions provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, announced customized IVR solutions for the hospitality industry. Speaking on this occasion, a spokesperson at AsteriskService shared his thoughts regarding the announcement of Hotel IVR software with these words: " We offer a range of industry-specific, Asterisk-based IVR solutions keeping our global clientele's requirements in mind. Thriving hospitality sector can get the benefits from our hotel IVR solutions. Our solutions can help the hospitality sector in automating the tasks with the IVR system. The custom IVR solution facilitates both small and big hotels alike while acting as a receptionist by attending every call. It can also serve the guests who are already checked in as well as potential customers who want information before checking in. Our solution is the best tool for establishing automated interaction between the hotel and its customers."

Mr. Krunal Patel, AVP-Sales at Ecosmob revealed the importance of tailored IVR solutions for hotels with these words: " The hotel industry is thriving but small restaurants and hotels feel the tremendous pressure due to intensifying competition. Many hotels have started embracing technology to gain a competitive edge over their peers. Our bespoke hotel IVR solutions offer many business benefits apart from facilitating even a small hotel to offer a personalized experience to the customers. Advantages including automatic call attending on a 24/7 basis, answering queries with a professional approach, and keeping resources free for other productive activities can assist hotels to enhance their reputation while reducing the cost of communication. Even a non-technical staff of hotels can manage our hotel IVR solutions with ease. Our team of expert developers at AsteriskService can come up with requirement-specific solutions for different hotels, and our hotel owner clients can increase the productivity while getting higher RoI." He concluded.

The AsteriskService representative listed some of the key features of customized hotel IVR solution, " Reminders for staff, booking status, voicemail support, fax, email and SMS integration, driving direction to the hotel, and call return features are some of the highly useful features for the hotels. Our customized solution is customizable for other industry-specific features and functionality also.  Apart from these features, our IVR solution is integrated with the basic features like caller ID, customized IVR prompts, TTS conversion, and multilingual support." The representative concluded with mentioning a few noteworthy benefits of Asterisk-based hotel IVR solution developed by his company: " Our IVR solutions are designed to keep hotel industry's requirements in mind. They can decrease the wait time of customers while enhancing customer service and facilitate efficient resource utilization along with automated operations. Hotels can significantly improve the customer satisfaction ratio through using our IVR solutions."

To know more about the hotel IVR solutions offered by AsteriskService, visit the company's page (https://www.asteriskservice.com/solutions/hotel-ivr).

