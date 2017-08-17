Global Ammunition Market Is Boosted by Increasing Threats from Terrorist

Variant- Market- Research- Logo- HP

End

-- Global(https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/report-categories/defense-aerospace/ammunition-market)is expected to reach $25 Billion by 2024 from $15.6 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2024. By geography, Asia Pacific and North America are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% and 6.1%, respectively, during the forecast period.The factors supporting growth of the market are growing investment by government on military ammunition and increasing threats from terrorist and cross-border disputes. Furthermore, rising demand for shooting as a sports activity and growing popularity for ammunition used for training the various armed forces fuels the growth of the market. However, lead-based ammunition used for hunting and shooting would pose danger to the environment and toxic to wildlife and reduction in spending on defense budget by few developed countries may restraint the growth of the market. Furthermore, non-lethal weapons, green bullets, and ammunition would provide opportunity for the market in the coming year.The global Ammunition market is categorized into type, caliber, application and geography. Type comprises tracer, full metal jacketed, armour piercing, incendiary, and others. Caliber includes medium caliber, small caliber, artillery ammunition, mortar ammunition, and shotgun shells. Additionally, application is segmented into military, law enforcement and commercial.By type, full metal jacketed accounted for the major share with 47.5%, a common bullet type that is used for target shooting at ranges, shooter and hunter, followed by tracer with 14.7%, in 2016. By caliber segment, small caliber and artillery ammunition accounted for 28.3% and 26.3% respectively, in the year 2016. By applications, military accounted the half of share in the global ammunition market driven by ceasefire violations, cross border disputes, terrorist attacks, and among others, followed by law enforcement with 25.3% share in 2016.By geographically, the market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global Ammunition market, and is anticipated to continue this trend owing to growing presence of terrorism, increasing defense budget, and increased participation in sports activities. Europe accounts the largest share of the market with 30.78% followed by North America with 30.5%, in the year 2016.The major key players operating in the market are General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems, Nammo AS, Maxam, Olin Corporation, Federal Premium Ammunition, Remington Arms Company, Inc., RUAG Holding A.G., Hornady Manufacturing Company, Inc., Fiocchi Munizioni S.p.A., Remington Arms Company, Orbital ATK Inc., and among others.Variant Market Research LLP was delineated in 2015 and to launch our business and website it grabbed more than a year. Our head office is based in Pune and we also have branch in San Francisco, California, the U.S. The long time was generally used to build up a talented team of experienced professionals and analysts, to generate client satisfying exact market analysis data. The company aims to be a specialist in delivering reports on various domains with precise analysis, keeping a virtuous relationship with our consumers. Our vision says, "We would like to grow with you, making your paths simpler yet solidest" and our mission is to "Implementing our analytical, technical and marketing skills to set a new goal for our consumers, dedicatedly helping them take their next strategic moves."The Co-founders of Variant Market Research:andare keen to provide services across aforementioned domains helping them to take their strategic moves regarding their business and providing them the growth opportunities. The Co-founders say, "We believe in providing the future solutions for your business, exploring the current market trends and suggesting you the future strategies and forecast of a particular market that could keep your company ahead in the competitive market rivalry." We hold expertise in our designated areas of research and consulting with a team of experts from each of the dedicated areas covered under our research. Destined by the dedicated team of analysts and experts, we are envisioned to provide you our best in order to plan your next strategic move and take your company's future ahead with our support and your esteemed cooperation.VARIANT MARKET RESEARCH LLPhttps://www.variantmarketresearch.com/649 Mission St.,5th Floor, San Francisco,CA 94105, United States.Tel: +1-415-680-2785Fax: +1-415-680-2786help@variantmarketresearch.com