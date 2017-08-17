News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Get Food Safety Certified with SafeCheck's #1 Canada Food Safety Certificate Online
The practices and procedures of food safety should move beyond the boundaries of food services industry and be accessible to any person who handles food, which includes even the home makers. This commitment towards making the food safety understanding accessible to as many people as possible has been the inspiration behind SafeCheck's advanced food safety course online.
This online food safety course is designed to help even the busiest of people earn their Canada food safety certificate from the comfort of their homes. The training program is entirely online, from the lessons to the final certificate exam. The course extends over 6 hours and 10 lessons. By using plenty of interactive means like audio, video, games and end of module quizzes, the course makes learning about food safety Canada fun and engaging.
SafeCheck Canada food safety certificate is a government recognized food safety certification course, with training approved by provinces like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, North West Territories, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, and Yukon. Soon more provinces will join this list. This food safety certificate online is equivalent to Food Safe 1 & 2 Food Handlers Certification.
Students can complete the lessons and immediately take the exam too. The exam is supervised by an online invigilator. A minimum of 70% is required for success in the exam. Once the student has passed the exam successfully, he will receive his digital Canada food handler certificate within few minutes via email. The process of learning and taking exam for a credible Canada food safety certificate could not get any easier!
Businesses in food services industry, like hotels and restaurants, can enroll their entire staff for this certification course. It will give a big boost to their efforts in providing quality, safe food to patrons. Whether the interest in food safety is professional or personal, the course is perfect for all purposes.
Visit https://safecheck1.com/
About SafeCheck:
SafeCheck is a renowned provider of advanced food safety training in Canada. Leveraging profound knowledge and expertise in food safety in combination with quality learning management tools, SafeCheck team is aptly equipped to train individuals and corporations on food safety. In addition to the food safety certificate online, SafeCheck also provides affordable food safety supplies, solutions and equipment.
Contact
SafeCheck - Canadian Food Safety Group
+1-866-258-0643
info@safecheck1.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse