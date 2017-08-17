News By Tag
India Ceramic Tiles Market Outlook – Booming Real Estate Sector & Innovative Products Driving Growth
Netscribes, Inc. launches a report on the Ceramic Tiles Market in India 2017 covering a market with strong growth potential. It is a part of Netscribes' Manufacturing Industry Series.
Netscribes' latest market research report titled Ceramic Tiles Market in India 2017 tracks the long and rich history of ceramic tiles production, the modern manufacturing process of various types of tiles and the dynamic global ceramic tiles market. Indian ceramic tiles market is one of the fastest growing markets in the world, but currently, has low per capita consumption in comparison with other developed nations. Increased infrastructure spending by the Government of India, coupled with rapid urbanization is promoting the demand for residential and commercial buildings. With boom in the real estate sector, the ceramic tiles market is expected to see further growth in the coming years. The report also notes the expanding production and consumption patterns of ceramic tiles in India, which is now the third largest producer in the world. With the introduction of modern technology in designing and manufacturing, the market has opened up new segments such as 3D tiles, germ-free tiles and artistic designer tiles.
One of the basic problems faced by the industry is the non-availability of sufficient workers to do labor intensive operations. Although unorganized players make up 60% of the total ceramic tiles market of India, the organized sector is fast outpacing the former, with breakthrough innovation and strategic alliances. Declining manufacturing competitiveness of China coupled with changing consumer lifestyle is set to drive the tremendous growth expected in the Indian ceramic tiles market.
