India Ceramic Tiles Market Outlook – Booming Real Estate Sector & Innovative Products Driving Growth

-- Global market intelligence firm, Netscribes, Inc. released its latest report on the ''. Ceramics industry in India is witnessing a robust growth following the increase in the disposable income of India's population.Netscribes' latest market research report titled Ceramic Tiles Market in India 2017 tracks the long and rich history of ceramic tiles production, the modern manufacturing process of various types of tiles and the dynamic global ceramic tiles market. Indian ceramic tiles market is one of the fastest growing markets in the world, but currently, has low per capita consumption in comparison with other developed nations. Increased infrastructure spending by the Government of India, coupled with rapid urbanization is promoting the demand for residential and commercial buildings. With boom in the real estate sector, the ceramic tiles market is expected to see further growth in the coming years. The report also notes the expanding production and consumption patterns of ceramic tiles in India, which is now the third largest producer in the world. With the introduction of modern technology in designing and manufacturing, the market has opened up new segments such as 3D tiles, germ-free tiles and artistic designer tiles.One of the basic problems faced by the industry is the non-availability of sufficient workers to do labor intensive operations. Although unorganized players make up 60% of the total ceramic tiles market of India, the organized sector is fast outpacing the former, with breakthrough innovation and strategic alliances. Declining manufacturing competitiveness of China coupled with changing consumer lifestyle is set to drive the tremendous growth expected in the Indian ceramic tiles market.With the given market data, Research on India offers customizations according to specific needs. Write to us at support@researchonindia.com For more details on the content of each report and ordering information please contact:Phone: +91 33 4027 6243/6222; +91 33 4027 6200/6207; +91 22 4098 7600E-Mail: support@researchonindia.com ; info@netscribes.com Netscribes (www.netscribes.com)is a global market intelligence and content management firm with services across the research and information value chain. Venture-funded by US and Singapore private equity firms, the company provides tactical and actionable insights to its clients and enables effective decision-making and strategic implementation.For more information please write to info@netscribes.com