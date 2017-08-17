Sublime Chaos: Paintings by Deborah Bigeleisen - Opens Aug 24 at The Gallery at the Wine Scene

Serpentine

-- Sublime Chaos:a journey from realism to abstractionPaintings by Deborah BigeleisenExhibition will Run August 24-26 at The Gallery at the Wine Scene in Downtown WPB(West Palm Beach, FL – August 14, 2017) Internationally renowned artist Deborah Bigeleisen today announced that her 25-piece exhibition Sublime Chaos: a journey from realism to abstraction will run August 24-26 at The Gallery at the Wine Scene, 501 Fern Street in downtown West Palm Beach. The original opening scheduled for August 10 was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.The public is invited to the opening reception for the colorful and dynamic new exhibition on Thursday, August 24, from 5 to 10 pm. Wine and tapas will be served by The Wine Scene and entertainment will be provided by two extraordinary musicians: pianist Dr. Robin Arrigo and cellist Dr. Claudio Jaffe.About the Exhibition:"After working for more than four years on groups of conceptual paintings in analogous tonalities, tones of grays and beiges, and blacks and whites, I was looking for what's next, says Bigeleisen. "This was the time to break away from the subtle transitions of color that I had worked with for so long and go after something completely new - creating bold multi-color vibrant paintings.""By emulating (artist Paul Jenkins') bold splashes of color, the bleeding water color effects, the drippy paint, and other elements of his work, I found a freedom with the paint that I had never experienced before… The more I played with the paints and became more comfortable with the mediums, I started letting go; my own voice was emerging with an entirely new spontaneity and artistic inventiveness,"she adds. "It's a whole new creative paradigm for me and I love the newness, the challenge, the unending discoveries, and the unpredictability of what's down the road."Fans of Bigeleisen's works can experience her new style and share her artistic stretch August 24-26 at The Gallery at the Wine Scene. For more information, please visit www.deborahbigeleisen.com.Note: A portion of the proceeds from all sales from this exhibition will be donated to Soroptimist International of the Palm Beaches.About the Artist:Flowers and nature have been the inspiration for Deborah Bigeleisen's artistic expression since childhood, and are the common thread that weave through both her careers: first as a textile print designer and founder of her own global design company in NYC, and later as a fine artist which she began in 1998 upon moving to West Palm Beach, FL. In the early years of her painting career she was mentored by acclaimed technical master Sam Perry and guided by renowned visionary Gordon Parks. She also completed rigorous training through Master Artist Workshops.From early on, Ms. Bigeleisen's work gained the attention of fine art dealers across the U.S. from San Francisco and Austin to New York City and Southampton. Her paintings are collected worldwide both privately and publicly, enhancing the corporate collections of American Airlines, Beauté Therapies Inc., Hilton International, The Koury Corporation and more. Her paintings have been accepted into numerous museum exhibitions including the Society of the Four Arts, the Boca Raton Museum of Art, and the Williamsburg [Brooklyn, NY] Art and Historical Center; have received awards in international competitions;and have graced the covers and interior pages of publications including Michael K. Corbin's three part series "A Collector's Journal," Florida Design, New Art International, and Art & Antiques. In addition, her conceptual work in fractals has been published in the prestigious journal Science Creative Quarterly.Ms. Bigeleisen's paintings are sold through fine art dealers, and have been prominently exhibited in international Contemporary and Fine Art fairs including the Architectural Digest Home Design Show, ArtHamptons, the Chicago International Art Show, the LA Art Show, the Palm Beach Jewelry, Art and Antique Show and the Shanghai Art Fair. For more information, please visit www.deborahbigeleisen.com.Available for Interview:Deborah Bigeleisen561.351.8755deborah@debeorahbigeleisen.comMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net