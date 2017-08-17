 
News By Tag
* DermaCare
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ahmedabad
  Gujarat
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817


xEye Digital DermaCare: A Comprehensive Kit To Automatically Detect Skin Abnormalities

xEye Innovations, the leading competitor to the traditional dynamics of the global Medical Devices industry, has launched its most powerful and technologically-advanced kit for detecting the moles and beauty spots quickly and automatically.
 
 
google-&-instagram
google-&-instagram
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* DermaCare

Industry:
* Beauty

Location:
* Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India

Subject:
* Products

AHMEDABAD, India - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- xEye DermaCare is a high-end instrument, developed by xEye Innovations, that can turn a Smartphone, laptop or iPad to a virtual clinic of a dermatologist anytime, anywhere. The kit allows users to click high-quality pictures of skin mole and skin injuries, analyze them, and get the report in real-time.

Without going to any doctor or dermatologist, this technically-advanced instrument can help users get the reports of their beauty spot and wounds quickly and affordably. All they need to do is to download the xEye app on their devices like laptop, iPhone, or any other Android smartphones. The xEye app is compatible with almost every device and can be automatically installed within few seconds.

Once the app is downloaded and installed, users need to turn on their device following the guidelines provided to them and connect it with their DermaCare Device. The connectivity of both devices takes only a few seconds. Once the connection is made, their device is ready to operate. Now, they just need to click the high-resolution images of skin mole and wounds of their skin and get medical report instantly.

The algorithm and advanced technology, used for programming the app and the device allow determining the potential non-natural growth of beauty spots and pigmented moles on their skin – a first-of-its-kind development which may protect them from potential skin cancer by detecting the growth in the early stage.

Salient Features Of xEye DermaCare

Secure and Real-Time Result:

With xEye DermaCare, one can check the skin spots and moles automatically, quickly, and easily. Being integrated with the smartest and most advanced form of technology, xEye DermaCare can help users analyze their moles and beauty spots quickly, without consulting any doctor.

Ideal for Long Term Health Monitoring:

The instrument is wireless and affordable which means users can easily use it for long-term monitoring of moles and beauty spots and avoid the risks of skin cancer easily and affordably.

Fully Wireless & Ultra-Definition Resolution:

xEye DermaCare is a fully wireless system which delivers the most seamless connectivity with any smart devices. Moreover, its full HD and 4K resolution features make it completely easier to click crystal clear images of beauty spots and moles for later review and post processing.

Accessible & Affordable:

The xEye DermaCare instrument and the app can be accessed anytime and anywhere with any devices. In addition to these, it is ten times more affordable than traditional mole and skin wound diagnostic systems which mean with normal subscription fees and affordable instrument, users can enjoy world-class dermatology care at home.

About xEye Innovations

xEye Innovations is one of world's most esteemed and established manufacturers and providers of the cutting-edge imaging solutions. Since decades, xEye Innovations Pvt. Ltd. has been working in the most advanced domain of researching and developing the next-gen medical imaging instruments by using Virtual Reality (VR) technology. Featuring a highly experienced and qualified management team, a skillful R&D department, and a cluster of technologically-developed solutions, xEye Innovations has been providing smart, secure, and HD capable imaging technologies for medical industry.

Visit: http://www.xeyeinnovations.com/

Contact
xEye Innovations
***@treatseo.in
End
Source:
Email:***@treatseo.in Email Verified
Tags:DermaCare
Industry:Beauty
Location:Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share