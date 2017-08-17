News By Tag
xEye Digital DermaCare: A Comprehensive Kit To Automatically Detect Skin Abnormalities
xEye Innovations, the leading competitor to the traditional dynamics of the global Medical Devices industry, has launched its most powerful and technologically-advanced kit for detecting the moles and beauty spots quickly and automatically.
Once the app is downloaded and installed, users need to turn on their device following the guidelines provided to them and connect it with their DermaCare Device. The connectivity of both devices takes only a few seconds. Once the connection is made, their device is ready to operate. Now, they just need to click the high-resolution images of skin mole and wounds of their skin and get medical report instantly.
Salient Features Of xEye DermaCare
Secure and Real-Time Result:
With xEye DermaCare, one can check the skin spots and moles automatically, quickly, and easily. Being integrated with the smartest and most advanced form of technology, xEye DermaCare can help users analyze their moles and beauty spots quickly, without consulting any doctor.
Ideal for Long Term Health Monitoring:
The instrument is wireless and affordable which means users can easily use it for long-term monitoring of moles and beauty spots and avoid the risks of skin cancer easily and affordably.
Fully Wireless & Ultra-Definition Resolution:
xEye DermaCare is a fully wireless system which delivers the most seamless connectivity with any smart devices. Moreover, its full HD and 4K resolution features make it completely easier to click crystal clear images of beauty spots and moles for later review and post processing.
Accessible & Affordable:
The xEye DermaCare instrument and the app can be accessed anytime and anywhere with any devices. In addition to these, it is ten times more affordable than traditional mole and skin wound diagnostic systems which mean with normal subscription fees and affordable instrument, users can enjoy world-class dermatology care at home.
About xEye Innovations
xEye Innovations is one of world's most esteemed and established manufacturers and providers of the cutting-edge imaging solutions. Since decades, xEye Innovations Pvt. Ltd. has been working in the most advanced domain of researching and developing the next-gen medical imaging instruments by using Virtual Reality (VR) technology. Featuring a highly experienced and qualified management team, a skillful R&D department, and a cluster of technologically-
Visit: http://www.xeyeinnovations.com/
