Protective Clothing Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 201

Contact

coherent market insights

***@coherentmarketinsights.com coherent market insights

End

-- Protective clothing includes high-visibility vests, footwear, respiratory aids, gloves, helmets, harnesses, and eye protection gear. These find application in various working environments that are deemed hazardous for legs and feet, such as dampness, falling objects, cuts, slips, chemical spillages, and abrasive materials. The need for prevention such hazards has led to the increased consumption of oil and chemical resistant soles on shoes and boots, safety boots with steel toe caps, leggings, and gaiters. This has augmented growth of protective clothing market across the globeWhile working with chemicals exhibiting a high acute toxicity and corrosive materials in high concentrations, gloves are used based on chemical compatibility. In construction industry, fall arresting systems such as body harnesses, lifelines, and other accompanying equipment are used when fall hazards cannot be controlled by railings, floors, and nets. Protective clothing is used in the healthcare industry to prevent transmission of microorganisms such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, and Staphylococcus aureus.Request Sample of Protective Clothing Market:On the basis of type of material, the global market is classified into:AramidPolyamidePolyolefinsCotton FibersPBIUHMW PolyethyleneLaminated PolyestersOn the basis of end-use industry, the global market is segmented into:ConstructionOil & GasMiningHealthcareMilitaryManufacturingOn the basis of application, the global market is segmented into:ThermalChemicalMechanicalBiological/RadiationVisibilityIn the chemicals industry, protective clothing is used for protection against liquid chemicals such as sodium hydroxide, sulfuric acid, and also from hazardous gases. It is also used for protection from flame, welding, heat, and sparks from molten metal. Polyamide clothing offers various benefits such as protection against flames, high mechanical strength, excellent thermo stability, high chemical resistance, and protection against gas emissions. Protective clothing is used in the construction, chemicals, and oil& gas industries, owing to properties such as inherent non-flammability, high durability, and excellent dimensional stability resistance to chemicals and heat. Waterproof suits, breathing masks, and helmets are widely used in the mining industry.Hazardous work environment and stringent regulations for employee safety has rapidly amplified the consumption of protective clothing globally. Laws such as The Construction (Head Protection) Regulations 1989, The Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations 2002, The Control of Lead at Work Regulations 2002, The Ionising Radiations Regulations 1999, The Noise at Work Regulations 1989, The Control of Asbestos at Work Regulations 2002 and others have inadvertently boosted growth of the protective clothing market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most potential market for elastomeric coating manufacturers. The market in the region is projected to witness relatively high growth in terms of value over the forecast period. Growing population coupled with rapidly increasing manufacturing and allied industries is expected to fuel demand for protective clothing in the region, which in turn is anticipated to enhance the protective clothing industry.High initial price of the protective clothing is expected to be one of the restraining factors for the growth of the protective clothing market over the forecast period. Innovation in products and expansions in different geographies are some of the key strategies adopted by the top players in the protective clothing market. In 2016, Honeywell announced investment of US$ 100 million for expansion of the Asia Pacific regional headquarters and R&D facilities in Shanghai. This would complement the company's network of R&D facilities across the globe.Some of the major companies operating in the market globally are 3M Company, Kimberly Clark Corp, Ansell Limited, Lakeland industries, Honeywell International Inc., Royal Ten Cate, Sioen Industries NV, and E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.Check The Trending Report of Protective Clothing Market: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/protective-clothing-market-308Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.Mr. ShahCoherent Market Insights1001 4th Ave,#3200Seattle, WA 98154