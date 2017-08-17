News By Tag
Come out and support our Fitness Fundraiser in honor of Kemet Kitchen Shake It Up with DFWs Hottest
Kemet Kitchen
Shake It Up with DFW's Hottest Fitness Instructors in
4 Calorie Burning Sessions
Saturday, August 26th - 9:00 – 12:00 and 3:00-6:00
Sunday, August 27th - 9:00 – 12:00 and 3:00-6:00
2933 Commerce Street
Dallas Texas 75226
1 Day - Pre-Register
$20
$25 at the door
2 Day Pre-Register
$30
$35 at the door
Kids Age 10-17 $10
MixxedFit, Dancehall Fitness, Zumba, Kickoxing, Boot Camp, Hip Hop, Yoga &
MUCH MORE!
Don't Miss the chance to groove with us for a worthy cause!
Keeping a Woman Owned Business
THRIVING!!
If you can't participate PLEASE DONATE at https://fundly.com/
5 Vendor Slots Avaliable
Kemet Kitchen uses 100% organic food from local farmers. There are no compromises made when it comes to selecting organic produce. NON-Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO), and the fish is Wild Caught. We offer a great place to meet, eat and socialize for lunch. You can also join us for dinner and drinks or Sunday Brunch. Whenever you're in Historic Deep Ellum, please stop by and say hello.
https://www.eventbrite.com/
Contact
Shajuanda White
Erika Benjamin
***@kemetkitchen.com
End
