Come out and support our Fitness Fundraiser in honor of Kemet Kitchen Shake It Up with DFWs Hottest

Shajuanda White

Erika Benjamin

Shajuanda White, Erika Benjamin

-- Come out and support our Fitness Fundraiser in honor ofKemet KitchenShake It Up with DFW's Hottest Fitness Instructors in4 Calorie Burning SessionsSaturday, August 26th - 9:00 – 12:00 and 3:00-6:00Sunday, August 27th - 9:00 – 12:00 and 3:00-6:002933 Commerce StreetDallas Texas 752261 Day - Pre-Register$20$25 at the door2 Day Pre-Register$30$35 at the doorKids Age 10-17 $10MixxedFit, Dancehall Fitness, Zumba, Kickoxing, Boot Camp, Hip Hop, Yoga &MUCH MORE!Don't Miss the chance to groove with us for a worthy cause!Keeping a Woman Owned BusinessTHRIVING!!If you can't participate PLEASE DONATE at https://fundly.com/kemet-kitchen5 Vendor Slots AvaliableKemet Kitchen uses 100% organic food from local farmers. There are no compromises made when it comes to selecting organic produce. NON-Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO), and the fish is Wild Caught. We offer a great place to meet, eat and socialize for lunch. You can also join us for dinner and drinks or Sunday Brunch. Whenever you're in Historic Deep Ellum, please stop by and say hello.