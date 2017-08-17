News By Tag
Wanstead House Extension Services by Tailored Lofts
Wanstead house extension: Call Tailored Lofts on 0800 612 5384 for a Free Quote for all types of home renovations and extensions in Wanstead, E11.
Investing in a Wanstead house extension service is certainly a wise choice, but comprehensive planning is required most of the time. A trustworthy and professional builder or company like Tailored Lofts, with over 10 years of industry experience, can complete the home improvement job to perfection. As a builder with Federation of Master Builders (FMB) accreditation, they strictly adhere to quality standards and the best available technologies to produce the best possible outcome. http://www.tailoredlofts.co.uk/
Based on your needs and budget, you can either go for a single storey extension or a two storey extension. Different design possibilities like rear extensions, side extensions and L shaped / wrap around extensions are also available leaving you with fantastic results. A high quality kitchen extension service can also deliver added value for your home. The experts at Tailored Lofts make a complete survey of the site, prior to the work, and make an all-inclusive plan and quote, giving attention to all of your requirements.
Types of Wanstead, E11 House Extension Services:
• Wanstead, E11 Single Storey Rear or Side House Extensions
• Wanstead, E11 L Shaped / Wrap Around House Extensions
• Wanstead, E11 Two Storey Rear or Side House Extensions
Wanstead house extension services are suitable for all types of buildings. Appropriate designs are easily available for flat roofed, pitched and tiled constructions. It is always sensible to perform a detailed assessment about the potential alternatives that matches with your current property. Or else, get partnered with a dependable specialist like Tailored Lofts, who have the know-how to handle the complete process, right from the site inspection to project completion, in the most qualified manner.
If you would like more information about the Wanstead house extension and renovation services offered by Tailored Lofts, visit the official website. You can also call the builder directly on 0800 612 5384 or 079 3947 6993 to obtain a free no-obligation quote.
