Antibody Discovery Services Market to Witness Continuous Growth in the Coming Decade
Pemba Lahmo, the principal analyst, said, "Antibody discovery is an expensive, complex, time consuming and multistep process. The skills and expertise required for the discovery of antibodies are commonly outside the scope of a typical academic laboratory or small company. Hence, these organizations rely on contract research organizations (CROs), which possess specialized technologies and the necessary infrastructure to address the needs of their discovery operations. Additionally, large firms are also turning to CROs for their antibody discovery operations in order to leverage the expertise offered by such organizations and achieve cost savings."
The report presents an elaborate compilation of research, analysis and opinions on several key aspects of the market. Among other things, the report includes the following:
• A review of the competitive market landscape and industry analysis with respect to key players, along with information on their geographical location, types of business operations, methods used for antibody generation and the purpose of antibody discovery.
• Elaborate profiles of established / emerging players that offer a wide range of services in the overall antibody discovery process; each profile includes a brief overview of the company, information on its financials and funding details (if available), antibody discovery services portfolio and novel antibody discovery technologies / platforms, and its future outlook and strategy.
• An overview of the most active regions in terms of antibody discovery services and platforms, with schematic representations on world maps, indicating the location of antibody discovery hubs.
• An analysis of platform competitiveness and supplier power (in the form of 2X2 matrices) across the growing landscape of antibody discovery platforms that are available for licensing.
• A case study on the historical evolution of the discovery process for some blockbuster monoclonal antibody based therapies, including HUMIRA®, REMICADE®, Herceptin®, Lucentis® and SIMPONI®.
• A detailed analysis of the partnerships that have been inked in the recent past, covering research collaborations, service agreements, license agreements, mergers / acquisitions and other deals, signed between industry / non-industry stakeholders.
• An estimate of the size of the market in the short to mid-term and long term for the period 2017 to 2027, segmented by geography, steps involved in antibody discovery, antibody discovery methods and nature of antibodies discovered (human, humanized and chimeric).
Lahmo further added, "Driven by the rising demand for targeted therapies and innovation in antibody discovery methods, we expect the antibody discovery services market to witness continuous growth in the coming decade. In terms of geography, more than 70% of the market's share is distributed between North America and Europe. We believe that China is likely to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions in the coming decade. With respect to antibody discovery methods, we believe that transgenic animal based methods are likely to grow at a faster rate as compared to the more established methods, such as phage display and hybridoma technology."
The report highlights the contributions of several players in the field
The opinions and insights discussed in this report were influenced by discussions conducted with industry experts.
The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with Aaron Sato (Chief Scientific Officer, LakePharma), Christel Iffland (Vice President, Ligand Pharmaceuticals)
