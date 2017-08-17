Alex Czajkowski signs letter of intent with NOLA Gold

Alex Czajkowski signs with NOLA Gold (New Orleans Rugby Enterprises, LLC) for the 2018 Major League Rugby season.

-- Alex Czajkowski has today signed a letter of intent to play for NOLA Gold for the coming 2018 Major League Rugby season.As part of the stable of Professional Rugby Agency, the imposing fit 6'5' 275-Pound Lock and No. 8 man of the USA Rugby South Panthers has recently come fresh from playing in New Zealand at Burnside RFC in Christchurch. Alex is known for being tough around the loose ball and has an unrivaled fitness level."Do what you love, for as long as you can. I've worked extremely hard to get where I have in the sport. But at the end of the day, it's about my love and passion for the game. I'm beyond excited to be playing at the professional level, and cannot wait to meet the coaching staff and my teammates of the Nola Gold" comments Alex."Alex, is part of a working culture that we have at Professional Rugby Agency." Comments Greg Tanner of Professional Rugby Agency. "We all work as an ecosystem of goals and ambitions for the players and the players wellbeing."Professional Rugby Agency is a full-service athlete management firm offering rugby player representation in the U.S for over 4 years. That is 4 years before professionalism was announced in America. We have been a forward-thinking agency and continue to be involved in the progression of the professional era of rugby in America. We strive to meet the needs of professional rugby players and amateur rugby players alike. We offer endorsement, licensing, appearances and profile management to increase the revenue stream for athletes. We offer the utmost of confidence, privacy and dedication to our clients.http://professionalrugby.agency@prorugbyagency - TwitterHttp://facebook.com/professionalrugbyagencyhttps://www.facebook.com/NOMLRC/NOLA Gold will build upon the proud and strong rugby community in the city that has existed for decades. Rugby is the fastest-growing sport in the United States and is now played in New Orleans at levels ranging from elementary schools, to high schools and universities, all the way up to adult clubs. From the two-time national champion New Orleans Rugby Football Club, down to the third and fourth graders, NOLA Gold will do its part to develop the sport of rugby, along with its sense of culture and camaraderie, at every level. NOLA Gold will provide an elite professional side for the rugby community and the entire city to support, and to strive towards playing for. Our matches will also provide a new gathering place for all the members of the rugby community to get together, and share a day enjoying the sport that they love. With the New Orleans rugby community at the core, NOLA Gold will look to develop its fan base in the people and sports fans in every corner of the city from the French Quarter to the West Bank, to the Northshore and all the way "Down the Bayou."