United Premier Soccer League Announces West Park FC as Florida Conference Expansion Team
West Park (Fla.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2017 Fall Season
Based in South Florida, West Park FC will begin UPSL play in the Florida Gold Coast Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "West Park FC is a tremendous addition to the UPSL Florida Conference. West Park has a winning track record and they will certainly add some spice into the league in terms of competition and player flair. We welcome Westpark FC and its ownership group led by Denys Valenzuela."
West Park FC is owned by local resident Denys Valenzuela, owner of 2touch Soccer Florida and a Public Insurance Adjustor. Valenzuela, 45, was a Corporal in the Marines (Ret.) and also is currently Head Coach of the Hollywood, Fla. McArthur High School boys soccer team.
West Park FC President and General Manager Denys Valenzuela said, "We're looking to be a springboard that's going to allow many of South Florida's talented players to get the next level and reach for their dreams. We really want to help the young men in our community grow as players and as leaders."
West Park FC won the Alianza Cup Miami u19 tournament in 2016, and claimed Miami Cup 2017's u20 tournament title earlier this year.
"We felt like it was our time to help out those kids that didn't get that chance at a higher level," Valenzuela said. "We're finding a lot of kids, ages 18 to 23, are being left out of the game and aren't able to continue and follow their dreams based upon the way it has been set up in the United States."
Ramiro 'Profe' Valenzuela will serve as the club's first head coach. Valenzuela, 71, holds a USSF National 'C' License.
The team will plays its game at McTyre Park (3501 SW 56th Ave., West Park, FL 33023) in compliance with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.
About West Park Futbol Club
West Park FC is an American Soccer club currently based in West Park, Fla., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. West Park FC will begin play in the UPSL's Florida Gold Coast Conference.
Founded in 2008, West Park FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Denys Valenzuela
Direct: 786-252-3698
Email: coachdenys@aol.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 80 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
