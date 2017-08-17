Probax appoints new CEO, Kevin Allan transitions to role as CTO

Sam Meegahage appointed as new Chief Executive Officer. Managing Director Kevin Allan stepping into Chief Technology Officer role.

Media Contact

Anna Burchfield, Probax PTY LTD

1300885117

***@probax.io Anna Burchfield, Probax PTY LTD1300885117

End

-- Probax are pleased to announce the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer to their senior leadership team.Kevin Allan is stepping into the role of Chief Technology Officer, remaining as part of the Probax senior leadership team.Since formally establishing Probax in 2008, Kevin has served as Managing Director over 9 years. He has taken the company through a period of successful growth and change.Throughout this period, he has demonstrated considerable technical skill and intuition in building Probax's suite of backup, automation and disaster recovery products for MSPs; and establishing a strong local network and international partnerships in North America, South Africa and the United Kingdom.Sam Meegahage has been appointed as Probax's new Chief Executive Officer."I'm very excited to have Sam join the Probax leadership team. Sam has extensive experience in the industry and he has a proven track record of strategic and operational leadership, delivering outstanding results during his time at Anittel and Inabox Group" Kevin said.He further expressed his enthusiasm for Sam's appointment:"Sam is incredibly passionate about customer engagement and feedback. He has been a valued Advisory Board Member since January 2017, and will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role as CEO.""I expect this to be a seamless transition, and I will remain heavily involved in the company, focusing my efforts on driving product innovation and development."Sam spoke about his recent appointment:"Probax has achieved remarkable early success. I'm excited to join the team as CEO and I'm looking forward to working closely with our customers and partners. Kevin has developed a high-quality Disaster Recovery and Cloud storage offering and I'm looking forward to bringing these solutions to more MSPs across the globe."He hinted at what to expect in the 2017-18 Financial Year: "We have more positive announcements to make in the not too distant future but for now we'll be looking to keep building a robust suite of services for our clients, along with the customer and technical support that has helped it flourish.The Probax team welcomed Sam and Kevin into their new roles officially on August 15