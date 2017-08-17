News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Caribbeing, Brooklyn Museum to Host Forum on J'ouvert
Event Will Feature Panel Discussion on Improved Safety Measures for Carnival Celebration
Cultural venture Caribbeing, an organization that illuminates the global Caribbean experience through arts and culture, is partnering with the Brooklyn Museum to convene the definitive forum on J'ouvert. The goal is to inform residents about the new parade route and improved safety measures following unfortunate circumstances at the last two events.
J'ouvert, which means "dawn" or "daybreak" in some French-based creole Caribbean languages, is a large street festival held in many Caribbean communities.
"Brooklyn Museum has historically stood at the crossroads of art, community and civic engagement and our public programs honor multiple voices in our surrounding communities,"
"We're an institution that is committed to preserving the rich artistic traditions of cultures from across the globe," Zelaya continued. "Partnering with caribBEING and the Mayor's office to do the important work of contextualizing, preserving, and engaging with the public to work toward an increased understanding about the diverse cultural traditions of our Caribbean neighbors–especially in a rapidly changing Brooklyn—is an essential part of this commitment.
Panelists at the forum include Shanduke McPhatter of Gangsta's Making Astronomical Community Changes (G-MACC), Council Member Jumaane D. Williams and Yvette Rennie, CEO of J'ouvert City International.
"As a lifelong Brooklyn resident who actively participated in both J'ouvert and the West Indian American Day parade for over two decades, we are honored to have been selected as one of the organizations by the Mayor's Office Community Affairs to ensure community safety in 2017 and beyond," said Shelley Worrell, founder of Caribbeing. "Brooklyn is home to a diverse population including the largest community of Caribbeans outside of the region, which means our culture, heritage and traditions are integral to the well-being of residents. I'm looking forward to a fruitful forum with our distinguished panelists and a peaceful and joyful J'ouvert celebration this year."
The forum is part of Brooklyn Museum's J'Ouvert Storytelling event, which will take place in the Brooklyn Museum's Sackler Center for Feminist Art on August 26 starting at 2 p.m. The forum will be followed by a reception in the Caribbeing House, located in the museum's Biergarten. Learn more about the event at https://www.brooklynmuseum.org/
For more information about the 2017 J'ouvert parade in New York City, go to http://www1.nyc.gov/
About Caribbeing
Caribbeing is a thriving cultural organization that stands at the crossroads of the film, art, and culture. Based in Brooklyn, AKA the "Little Caribbean," Caribbeing spans contemporary culture and is a hub for creativity and collaborations with some of the Caribbean's most visionary talent and innovative brands. Now in its fifth year, Caribbeing has grown into a global movement. Learn more about Caribbeing at http://www.caribbeing.com. Follow Caribbeing on Facebook at Facebook.com/
Contact
Shelley V. Worrell
347.268.1613
shelley@caribbeing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse