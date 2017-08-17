News By Tag
Healbright announces partnership with CoreHealth Technologies
Will bring online mental wellness courses to workforces around the world
Healbright, which offers mental wellness videos designed to bring the many benefits of therapy into people's homes via online videos has found "the ideal partner to work with," according to Healbright President and Co-Founder Bill Belanger, pointing to CoreHealth's standing as a leading workplace wellness portal reaching more than 2 million workers internationally.
"The CoreHealth focus is on bringing the best wellness solutions to businesses, a perfect fit for the Healbright model," said Belanger. "Our goal is to change the way people think about mental wellness by making therapeutic tools accessible to millions of people from home. This partnership will continue to serve that mission and is a testament to our culture's changing attitudes towards mental health."
"Healbright's online therapy courses are a terrific addition to our network of third-party, best-in-class wellness partners. We continue to expand our network to provide organizations with innovative solutions to support employee wellbeing. These courses will assist employees with stress reduction, mindfulness, parenting, resilience, relationships and beyond – all seamlessly accessible via our wellness portal" says Anne Marie Kirby, CoreHealth Founder & CEO.
According to a recent study published in the journal of Abnormal Psychology, a stunning 80% of people will develop a diagnosable mental health issue at some point in their life. Despite the overwhelming prevalence of these issues, there is still an outdated stigma surrounding mental health interventions, a stigma that is costing businesses hundreds of billions of dollars a year. Healbright addresses this problem by focusing on mental wellness rather than fixating on mental illness, and provides evidence-backed therapeutic tools and guidance from licensed therapists.
ABOUT HEALBRIGHT
Healbright.com makes mental wellness accessible, affordable, and stigma-free. Healbright instructors condense the best practices in the mental health field into courses that are accessible to anyone, using the latest research in neuroscience, clinical psychology, and meditation. Healbright believes everybody can benefit from working with their mind, and psychology should not be limited to fixating on mental illness but should be equally concerned with cultivating mental wellness. For more information about Healbrightvisit www.healbright.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
ABOUT COREHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES
CoreHealth Technologies Inc. is the leading corporate wellness platform trusted by more than 1000 organizations, ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. At CoreHealth, we believe that developing the best employee wellness programs is all about giving wellness companies the right code, design and access to the latest innovations. With the most customization, integrations and reliability of any software in its class, CoreHealth's powerful platform lets users focus on growing great companies. For more information, explore the CoreHealth website (https://corehealth.global/
Contact
Jim Farrell
***@prfirst.com
