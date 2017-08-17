 

August 2017
Jazz Artist Bob Holz To Release Album featuring bassist Stanley Clarke

 
Jazz fusion artist Bob Holz
Jazz fusion artist Bob Holz
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Jazz fusion composer and drummer Bob Holz will begin recording with bassist Stanley Clarke in September for his next album due out Spring of 2018. "This collaboration with the jazz star and Return to Forever bassist/composer, Stanley Clarke will involve the recording of new compositions I wrote that will take from my roots in jazz,classical, blues and rock music.",says Holz. Joining Holz and Clarke will be former Mahavishnu Orchestra bassist Ralphe Armstrong who currently plays in Holz's touring band, Bob Holz and A Vision Forward featuring Chet Catallo and Ralphe Armstrong."My compositions  have plenty of room for interplay between electric bass and acoustic bass.",adds Holz. Bob Holz is presently managed by Roy Holland Productions and is signed to MVD Entertainment Group.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWDKDTfM59Q



"I'm really honored to record with Stanley Clarke as his music has been a strong influence on me.", added Holz. Clarke has written the music for over 70 major motion pictures in addition to his successful solo career and long tenure as a member of Return To Forever with Chick Corea, Al Di Meola and Lenny White.

The recording will take place in Los Angeles with  famed sound engineer, Dennis Moody recording,mixing and mastering the performances."Dennis mixed my last album and really knows how to create a world class record.", continued Holz. Moody also helped out with mixing Holz's band live last May at Catalina Bar and Grill Jazz Club in Hollywood,California. Stanley Clarke also attended that concert which led to the upcoming recording session for Holz's next album. Additionally, Executive Producer Rob Stathis will once again contribute his production skills to the making of the record. Rob Stathis has been involved with producing Holz's past collaborations with guitarist/ composer the late  Larry Coryell. "The loss of Larry Coryell last February was really rough. Bob and I want to continue in the tradition which Larry excelled in.", says Stathis.

Since the February 2017 release of Holz's second album,Visions and Friends, Holz's touring band, Bob Holz and A Vision Forward featuring Chet Catallo and Ralphe Armstrong has played numerous live concerts from New York to California. The band features guitar guru Chet Catallo (Spyro Gyra,Chet Catallo and the Cats)and bass virtuoso Ralphe Armstrong(Frank Zappa, Mahavishnu Orchestra). Los Angeles based keyboardist Billy Steinway has been an integral contributor to Holz's efforts playing  both live shows and recording sessions. Steinway will join Holz,Clarke and Armstrong at the upcoming recording session in September.

Additionally, Bob Holz and A Vision Forward featuring Chet Catallo and Ralphe Armstrong are getting ready to perform a show in New York City in early November 2017.


http://www.bobholzband.com.

