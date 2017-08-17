Country(s)
Jazz Artist Bob Holz To Release Album featuring bassist Stanley Clarke
"I'm really honored to record with Stanley Clarke as his music has been a strong influence on me.", added Holz. Clarke has written the music for over 70 major motion pictures in addition to his successful solo career and long tenure as a member of Return To Forever with Chick Corea, Al Di Meola and Lenny White.
The recording will take place in Los Angeles with famed sound engineer, Dennis Moody recording,mixing and mastering the performances."
Since the February 2017 release of Holz's second album,Visions and Friends, Holz's touring band, Bob Holz and A Vision Forward featuring Chet Catallo and Ralphe Armstrong has played numerous live concerts from New York to California. The band features guitar guru Chet Catallo (Spyro Gyra,Chet Catallo and the Cats)and bass virtuoso Ralphe Armstrong(Frank Zappa, Mahavishnu Orchestra). Los Angeles based keyboardist Billy Steinway has been an integral contributor to Holz's efforts playing both live shows and recording sessions. Steinway will join Holz,Clarke and Armstrong at the upcoming recording session in September.
Additionally, Bob Holz and A Vision Forward featuring Chet Catallo and Ralphe Armstrong are getting ready to perform a show in New York City in early November 2017.
