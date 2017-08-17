News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Counterintuitive tips to strengthen your property portfolio
It may be best to wait it out even if you always want to be in action. The market is currently uncertain so just sitting still and observing may benefit you. It's also important for investors to know when to hold off buying.
You may also choose to reduce your overall loan to value ratio.
High LVR loans have benefits such as being able to spread your money to buy more properties and build your portfolio faster. A high level of debt against properties makes you vulnerable during uncertain times. If you reduce your debts by paying a higher deposit or extra payments, you reduce your risks when interest rates increase again. The banks will also consider you as a low-risk borrower.
You may also want to consider paying principal and interest as there are benefits to it in the current Sydney property market climate. You would have to pay higher mortgage repayments and won't be able to claim a tax deduction on the principal but it will lower your risk by allowing you to pay off your mortgage faster. Doing so will also increase your equity faster.
Besides, the banks are tightening their regulations on Interest Only loans. Some have increased their mortgage interest rates on Interest Only loans and cut their rates on Principal and Interest loans. The interest rates may increase next year so now is the time to consider P&I repayments.
Lastly, it may be smart to hold off renovating your property.
You may want to increase your property's value by an upgrade but during economic uncertainties, tenants aren't often looking for a nicer rental home. This means you may not substantially increase your rental yield or capital gains. Make sure your property is still in a rentable condition but wait until the Sydney property market stabilises and rises again before you make any significant upgrades.
What can you do during this period of slow growth?
It is important to seek professional advice in navigating the different market conditions in Australia . Chan & Naylor does not sell properties so it remains unbiased. We would love to help you whether you are a beginner or seasoned property investor.
Schedule a chat or call us on 1300 250 122
Disclaimer (http://www.chan-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse