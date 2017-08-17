Country(s)
CEO Coaching International and BrandingBusiness Announce Strategic Alliance
"We selected BrandingBusiness because of the exceptional quality of work they have done for our clients," said Mark Moses, founder of CEO Coaching International and author of Make Big Happen. "We share the same philosophy of providing leaders with a competitive advantage while elevating their strengths and delivering world class results."
BrandingBusiness works with B2B companies to establish, assess, and position transformational brands through custom strategies. Its founding partners have worked with American Airlines, Cisco, and Toyota Material Handling USA, among other companies. BrandingBusiness has offices in Irvine, Calif., New York City and London.
"We are proud to work with CEO Coaching International,"
CEO Coaching International maintains a client portfolio of more than 160 companies in 16 different countries, exceeding $5 billion in annual client revenue. A Wireless, a premium Verizon retailer, was a mutual client of BrandingBusiness prior to the partnership.
"This is the beginning of a new chapter for our firms," said Moses. "With the combined expertise of our teams, we will continue accelerating the growth of the world's top entrepreneurs, companies and CEOs."
About CEO Coaching International
CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com/
About BrandingBusiness
BrandingBusiness is a world class brand strategy agency focused exclusively on creating powerful B2B brands built on technology-driven insights, strategic clarity and breakthrough creative ideas. For more information visit: http://www.brandingbusiness.com
