ABI Brokers 176 Unit, $7.28M Apartment Sale in Tucson, AZ
"Villa Pacifica Apartments is located just minutes from both Davis-Monthan AFB and the Park Place Mall," states Alon Shnitzer, Senior Managing Partner, who was the lead broker for this transaction and represented both the Seller and Buyer. "The Buyer, an entity formed through Ennabe Properties, Inc., was seeking to expand their Arizona multifamily footprint, specifically into the Tucson market and Villa Pacifica Apartments was a perfect fit. Tucson Multifamily offers investors a unique opportunity, with little-to-no new construction and increasing rents/occupancy. The Seller, an entity formed through Alpha Wave Investors, LLC, purchased Villa Pacifica as a distressed property and immediately embarked upon a renovation and value add strategy. As a result, the Buyer felt they could finish the value add process through continued property stabilization and improvements. Given these reasons, the Buyer jumped at the opportunity to own this apartment community in this dynamic submarket of Tucson."
The Buyer, an entity formed through Ennabe Properties, Inc., is a private investment company based out of Los Angeles, CA.
The Seller, an entity formed through Alpha Wave Investors, LLC, is a private investment company based in Laguna Hills, CA.
The ABI Multifamily Arizona Large Apartment brokerage team of Alon Shnitzer, John Kobierowski, Rue Bax, Doug Lazovick and Eddie Chang represented the Buyer and Seller in this transaction.
