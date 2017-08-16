News By Tag
MBS Insurance realises business goal by promoting two new partners from within the practice
Commenting further on the announcement, Kris Mason and Drew Burden said the appointments reflect MBS's commitment and focus on investing in, and bringing through, talent in key practice areas.
"Our new partners have worked extremely hard to forge a successful career at MBS and we are proud to offer them the opportunity to lead a firm with a compelling future", affirmed Kris Mason and Drew Burden.
Chris MacKenzie and Brent McCullough joined MBS just over five years ago when they were identified by the advice practice partners for their interpersonal skills and qualities and invited to join the team initially in administrative roles.
Both Chris and Brent shared many excellent attributes that the MBS partners regarded as essential for a modern practice with an eye on the future. They were young, ambitious, university graduates with young families, eager to take on a new career and challenge.
Most importantly, they displayed a commitment to the highest standards of financial advice, exemplary client service and ongoing personal and professional growth – in summary, they were the ideal demographic, attitude and cultural fit for MBS.
On joining MBS, both Chris and Brent understudied, mentored and were coached by partners Kris Mason and Drew Burden respectively as part of a comprehensive development pathway that culminated in their appointment as authorised representatives in October 2015.
A number of long term career goals were also set, including partner in the business as an aspiration for all parties.
As part of their development and recognition of professional growth and exceptional ability to nurture strong, sustainable relationships with clients, Chris and Brent were assigned to manage and deliver specialist risk advice in MBS's strategic alliances with Pitcher Partners and Prime Advisory.
"Both Chris and Brent are outstanding individuals and we are confident they will play a crucial role in the future of MBS and reflected both the growth of that practice and the firm's commitment to servicing our clients.
"In addition, we are committed to identifying and bringing into MBS and the risk advice sector, the next generation of talent", concluded Kris Mason and Drew Burden.
Notes to the editor: MBS Insurance is part of Bombora Advice Pty Ltd, an independently owned, non-aligned licensee. As a corporate authorised representative of Bombora Advice, MBS provides advice that is tailored solely in the best interests of clients.
Bombora Advice Pty Ltd is not owned or operated by any product manufacturer.
It was established in July 2013 by a group of like-minded advisers who wanted to provide the highest levels of risk advice to their clients in association with other risk professionals whose views matched their own on advice preparation, advice delivery and client service.
Bombora Advice has its corporate office in Melbourne and is led by Managing Director, Wayne Handley.
