Free Suicide Prevention Awareness Class in Newbury Park– September 9
Each year, over 44,000 Americans die by suicide and for every suicide, there are 25 who attempt to end their life.
The foundation, the Southeast Ventura County YMCA, Art Trek and Engage are hosting a suicide prevention education program, Saturday, September 9 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Art Trek (703 Rancho Conejo Blvd.) in Newbury Park. The program is free.
Experts from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be on hand to discuss how to identify warning signs that someone may be suicidal and how to have conversations that could save a life. Parents, teens and professionals are welcome to attend.
To attend, register on http://www.Eventbrite.com by typing Suicide Prevention in the Search box or by contacting Janice Wise at the YMCA, 805-497-3081, ext. 102, jwise@sevymca.org. For more on suicide prevention go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, https://afsp.org/
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
