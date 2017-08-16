 
New Delightime Strobe Light on Big Sale

 
 
BAYSIDE, N.Y. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- G&H Global LLC's newest product, the Delightime Strobe Lights, is on a big sale starting on August 22, 2017. This, following the company's recent launch of the said product on the online retailing giant, Amazon.com.

From the standard price of $24.99, the LED strobe light would be offered for only $14.95, allowing customers to save 40% or a total of $10.04 on their purchase. The company's marketing manager, Tom Huston, explained: "This sale is in celebration with our new product's grand opening." He added, "And we would want to share it with as many people as we can."

"We are thrilled to offer everyone a better party experience through our newest strobe lighting," Huston said while opening a sample box of the Delightime strobe light. Fitting perfectly in his right hand, the new party light is handy and portable. Included is a detachable stand, which can be used for mounting on walls or ceiling. And, it comes with its own remote control.

The new disco light, even with its miniature size, has the potential to instantly fill a room with bright, dancing lights. It may be set to automatic or synced with the surrounding sound. It can shine in either red, blue, or green, or a combination of such colors. Plus, its motor rotation speed can be adjusted accordingly.

Delightime LED light (https://www.amazon.com/Delightime-Party-Lights-Compatible...) is suitable for all occasions and events. Some of its common uses are for birthdays, house parties, mood lighting, weddings, get-together, DJ light, stage lighting, and as a child's toy.

"This is a limited time only event, so if you want your own party booster - hurry!" Huston reminded the public. The said sale is set to end on August 30, 2017, and is exclusively available on Amazon.com.

