Health IT Security Market Trends, Outlook, Forecast to 2023
The cloud security proposes new growth avenues of health IT security, and evolution of next generation IT security solution is expected to create opportunities for the market.In addition, massive unexplored market in developing economies are creating abundant opportunities for the health IT security market to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. However, limited cyber security professionals and limited spending on IT security are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market.
Information privacy and patient privacy are the major aspects of the well-functioning of healthcare environment. Cyber-attacks are increasing constantly around the globe. Hospital encounters major concern due to abundant cyber-attacks that impend the secrecy and safety of their data assets and enterprise IT systems. Healthcare organizations are expected to adhere various acts and regulations such as the Department of Defense Information Assurance Certification and Accreditation Process (DIACA), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA), and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS). In addition, healthcare organizations are required to deploy advanced security solutions to address customer demand, to protect high value data and increase stringent regulatory requirements.
The key players operating in the global market are IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, EMC Corporation, SailPoint Technologies, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard, AT&T, and Intel Corporation.
