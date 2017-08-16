 
News By Tag
* Jessica Domingo
* Moonplay
* Wonderland
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716


Jessica Domingo sizzles in new music video "Wonderland"

 
 
Jessica Domingo - "Moonplay" EP
Jessica Domingo - "Moonplay" EP
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Jessica Domingo
* Moonplay
* Wonderland

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Alternative R&B singer/songwriter Jessica Domingo's music has been described as "candy for the ears", and her latest music video "Wonderland" is no exception. Light electronic beats layered behind Jessica's sultry vocals provide an ethereal listening experience that will transport listeners to another realm.

"Wonderland" carries through that feeling. Set in front of dreamy starscapes swirled with saturated pastels, the video captures the full range of Jessica's stage persona. The sweeping shots show Jessica alone in a windswept desert and provide a layer of intimacy between her and the viewer, deepening the connection between Jessica and her fans.

The music video for "Wonderland" is available on Youtube at https://youtu.be/IzWD0NQRqpc The single is available on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/artist/3ote0zYtTM5HzVyDKEJrzR), SoundCloud (https://soundcloud.com/jessicadomingo/sets/moonplay) and on iTunes: http://smarturl.it/moonplay (http://smarturl.it/moonplay)

Jessica Domingo's ear for music is quite evident. In the early days of her career, and when she was just 15 years old, she demonstrated her keen ear and natural musicality by covering popular songs and thrilling her YouTube fans with her renditions of hits by artists like Frank Ocean, Beyonce and Drake.

She's made the move to writing her own songs and working with a range of producers on experimental projects that have help Jessica develop her signature sound, a hybrid of alternative R&B with a mix of flowing electronic sounds, trap drum rhythms, evolving synth pads, and dreamy guitar layers, all framing her exceptional musical style.


About Jessica Domingo

Jessica Domingo is an alternative R&B artist from Seattle. Music has been a lifelong passion for Jessica, leading her to learn to play the drums, piano and guitar at 5 years old. She started her career through YouTube covering Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Drake, and Beyonce. Later accumulating over 5 million total views and 58K subscribers. By combining and redefining established genres of music and discovering her very own sound, Jessica is on track to lead a new sonic revolution with writing and self-releasing her latest EP titled "Moonplay" now available on iTunes and Spotify.

Connect with Jessica Domingo at jessicadomingo.com.

Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@amworldgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Jessica Domingo, Moonplay, Wonderland
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AMW Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share