 
News By Tag
* Christian T Shirts Clothing
* Bible Verse T Shirts
* Christian T Shirts Designs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Plano
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716


Christian Up Close & Personal Announces Their New Website Launching!

"Spirit-Lead" Decal Business Christian Up Close and Personal Announces Launch of Dynamic New Website
 
 
Christian-Up-Close-and-Personal
Christian-Up-Close-and-Personal
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Christian T Shirts Clothing
Bible Verse T Shirts
Christian T Shirts Designs

Industry:
Services

Location:
Plano - Texas - US

Subject:
Websites

PLANO, Texas - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Texas-based company providing clothing such as Christian T-shirts (https://www.christiantex.com/about-christian-up-close-and-personal/) and other items based on religious mantras takes its online presence to a whole new level.

Plano, TX – May 25, 2017 – Christian Up Close and Personal, a Plano, Texas-based business specializing in clothing and other items that feature various religious mantras, is taking its message to a widespread audience via an all-new website located at www.ChristianTex.com. Christian T-shirts as offered by Christian Up Close and Personal include the "Act" shirt, "Perfect" shirt, "Price" shirt and custom shirts, each expressing a different message from "the Savior" whom business representatives say should be given a chance to "guide all our lives."

"God can speak to us in many ways – he can communicate though Scriptures, songs, Christian literature and other people," says the 61-year-old entrepreneur behind Christian Up Close and Personal. "I realized that we too can help minister and assist our fellow travelers through this life, as well, and soon learned that I must always try to keep my 'spiritual eyes' focused on Him; through the writings of Jesus, I was given the confidence to start a new business at the age of 61, and I am now using my life history to help encourage others to give our Savior a chance to guide their lives.

"Indeed, 'working' for the Lord is the highest honor that I could have ever imagined for myself. My prayer for others is that they too will enjoy and receive personal insight through our spirit-lead decal mantras printed on custom shirts."

Among the many unisex shirts (https://www.christiantex.com/shop/) offered via ChristianTex.com are popular sellers such as the "Act" shirt (including a decal that reads "God's Message to the World – Get Your 'Spiritual Act' Together Soon. Accept My Precious Son."), the "Anger" shirt (including a decal that reads "Dear God, Please Give Me Peace of Mind Because I am Having 'Righteous Anger' Issues."), the "Bless" shirt (including a decal that reads "All Men and Women That Protect Our Freedoms and Lives Everyday are Blessings From God. Respect and Honor Them."), the "Curtain" shirt (including a decal that reads "Life is a Drama. Just Be Ready for the 'Final Curtain' Call."), the "Grape" shirt (including a decal that reads "Given the 'Grapes of Wrath' in our Life, Jesus Turns Them Into Wine.") and more.

I can honestly say that our God is the greatest and most beloved CEO that I have ever had the highest privilege of working for…and His retirement plan is out of this world," concludes a Christian Up Close and Personal company spokesperson.

Christian Up Close and Personal can be reached by calling (469) 969-6021 (tel:4699696021). For more information and to order products visit www.ChristianTex.com.

#ChristianTShirtsClothing

#PlanoTexas

#(469)969-6021

Contact
Click4Corp
***@click4corp.com
End
Source:
Email:***@click4corp.com Email Verified
Tags:Christian T Shirts Clothing, Bible Verse T Shirts, Christian T Shirts Designs
Industry:Services
Location:Plano - Texas - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share