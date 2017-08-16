News By Tag
Christian Up Close & Personal Announces Their New Website Launching!
"Spirit-Lead" Decal Business Christian Up Close and Personal Announces Launch of Dynamic New Website
Plano, TX – May 25, 2017 – Christian Up Close and Personal, a Plano, Texas-based business specializing in clothing and other items that feature various religious mantras, is taking its message to a widespread audience via an all-new website located at www.ChristianTex.com. Christian T-shirts as offered by Christian Up Close and Personal include the "Act" shirt, "Perfect" shirt, "Price" shirt and custom shirts, each expressing a different message from "the Savior" whom business representatives say should be given a chance to "guide all our lives."
"God can speak to us in many ways – he can communicate though Scriptures, songs, Christian literature and other people," says the 61-year-old entrepreneur behind Christian Up Close and Personal. "I realized that we too can help minister and assist our fellow travelers through this life, as well, and soon learned that I must always try to keep my 'spiritual eyes' focused on Him; through the writings of Jesus, I was given the confidence to start a new business at the age of 61, and I am now using my life history to help encourage others to give our Savior a chance to guide their lives.
"Indeed, 'working' for the Lord is the highest honor that I could have ever imagined for myself. My prayer for others is that they too will enjoy and receive personal insight through our spirit-lead decal mantras printed on custom shirts."
Among the many unisex shirts (https://www.christiantex.com/
I can honestly say that our God is the greatest and most beloved CEO that I have ever had the highest privilege of working for…and His retirement plan is out of this world," concludes a Christian Up Close and Personal company spokesperson.
Christian Up Close and Personal can be reached by calling (469) 969-6021 (tel:4699696021). For more information and to order products visit www.ChristianTex.com.
