News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
EGAN Home Health & Hospice Website Now Available in Over 50 Languages
The website for EGAN Home Health and Hospice now has translation software built into it that automatically detects a user's native language and automatically translates the site to the user's native language. Languages may also be selected manually.
By: Peter Egan Jr
EGAN Home Health and EGAN Hospice has updated their joint company website to include a language translation widget that can translate the site's contents into more than 50 different languages spoken around the world.
The widget can automatically detect the native language of a website user by interacting with said user's device (computer, smartphone, etc.) and automatically translating the site's contents from English (American) to whichever language is the native language of the user.
In addition to automatic language translations, users can manually select from what at last count was 56 languages if they so choose.
This was implemented largely in part due to the New Orleans area containing large Hispanic, Vietnamese and other Asian communities, many of which consist of immigrants whose first language is not English. Now, those individuals can log onto the EGAN Home Health and Hospice, read about the various services offered, which people each is best suited for; and whether the service is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, the Veterans Administration or private insurance. The site also contains a list of insurance companies with whom EGAN is contracted, along with a message to call anyway if the user doesn't see his or her medical insurer listed, and EGAN will attempt to negotiate with the patient's insurance provider to ensure that the individual is covered for whatever service(s) he or she may require.
Blog post on Translator Widget: http://eganhealthcare.com/
EGAN determined it was in the best interests of prospective patients and their families to be able to read all website content in their native language so as to eliminate the likelihood of misunderstandings resulting from manual language translation.
EGAN Home Health and Hospice was founded in 1988 by Dr. Pamela Egan and Peter Egan Sr. in Metairie / New Orleans, LA. EGAN Now has nine office locations covering all of southeast Louisiana. The list of office locations includes Metairie / New Orleans, the West Bank (Gretna / Terrytown), Plaquemines Parish / Port Sulpher, LaPlace, Covington / Mandeville / Slidell, Hammond / Ponchatoula, Franklinton, Bogalusa and Baton Rouge / Gonzales. EGAN consistently rates well above both state and national averages for quality-of-care metrics measured by Medicare's "Home Health Compare."
EGAN is headquartered in the Metairie / New Orleans area. The contact information is as follows:
EGAN Home Health and Hospice
3121 21st Street
Metairie, LA 70002
Phone: (504) 835-4474
Fax: (504) 834-7509
Toll-Free: (888) 835-4474
Website: http://eganhealthcare.com/
https://youtu.be/
Contact
Peter Egan - 985-590-2253
(888) 835-4474
***@eganhealthcare.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse