Big Whiskey's Celebrates Huge Success, Opening 6th Corporate Location
Boasting consistent growth, Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar opens first free-standing restaurant location in southwest Missouri.
On the heels of Applebee's announcing a closure of up to 135 locations, Big Whiskey's eagerly opened their newest restaurant last week. Friday, August 18th through Sunday, August 20th, marked the official grand opening weekend for the brand's latest location in southwest Missouri. Positive sales growth among stores and an ever-growing customer base continue to catapult the brand in an industry segment that is otherwise struggling.
"We're in a great position with the growth of the company," states President, Austin Herschend. "We continue to trend up year over year, and interest is rapidly growing for investors wanting to open their own Big Whiskey's."
IN ADDITION TO CONSISTENT GROWTH, BIG WHISKEY'S CELEBRATES THEIR FIRST FREE-STANDING LOCATION.
The newest Big Whiskey's location boasts a few first-times for the 11-year old restaurant brand. In February of this year, the ownership group jumped at the chance to purchase two shuttered Ruby Tuesday's locations (https://bigwhiskeysfranchise.com/
"The free-standing location allowed us to introduce a slightly new design concept, which we think everyone is going to love—it's still Big Whiskey's but with some cool updates and enhancements,"
The official opening ceremony took place on Saturday, August 19th. Community members from the local Chamber of Commerce were on-site to host the official ribbon cutting with Erin Detrick, the location's General Manager, and Matt Caetano, Big Whiskey's Vice President of Operations. Following the ceremony, doors opened for business to a crowd of over 200 fans waiting in line.
Sundy states, "It's really exciting to see the amazing reactions from our fans and customers when we open a new location – and a great indicator we're well positioned for continued success into 2018."
Two additional corporate stores are already in the pipeline for Big Whiskey's in 2018, along with multiple franchisee opportunities. In June of this year, the brand inked a two-store deal for Big Whiskey's locations in the Las Vegas market, with the first one coming on line in late 2018. Additional franchise deals are currently pending for markets in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, and Texas.
For more information on Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar franchise opportunities, contact Dan Allen at 417.863.2929 or dallen@bigwhiskeys.com
Laura Head Elliott, Director of Marketing
laura@bigwhiskeys.com, 417-869-2449
