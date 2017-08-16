 
Industry News





Ascensus Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at New Tucson Location

Elected Officials and Local Leaders Welcome Ascensus to Business Community
 
 
Ascensus' executive leaders and Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild cut the ribbon.
Ascensus' executive leaders and Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild cut the ribbon.
 
DRESHER, Pa. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Ascensus, a technology-enabled solutions provider that helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future, celebrated the grand opening of its Tucson, AZ office location with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Elected officials and Tucson business and community leaders joined Ascensus executives and associates for the event on Tuesday, August 22.

Bob Guillocheau, Ascensus' chairman and CEO, Shannon Kelly, Ascensus' president of retirement, Bruce Wright, associate vice president and chief executive officer of Tech Parks Arizona, Mayor Jonathan Rothschild addressed event guests. Ambassadors from the Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce also joined in the ribbon cutting celebration.

"On behalf of Tucson and its residents, I'm pleased to welcome Ascensus to our community as part of our growing financial services sector," stated Mayor Rothschild. "Ascensus' mission of helping Americans plan for the future and achieve greater financial security aligns closely with our goal of assuring prosperity in our community, and we look forward to the firm's continued growth here."

Ascensus' Tucson office opened its doors on June 5, 2017 and is located in the University of Arizona Tech Park at Rita Road. This location not only allows for enhanced client service coverage in the Pacific and Mountain Time Zones where the firm has many existing client relationships, but it also offers access to the University of Arizona's talent pool. The office has an initial full-time staff of 60 associates and can accommodate up to 175 associates. In September, the office will expand to include a dedicated service team to support Ascensus' state-sponsored retirement plan clients.

"We are honored to join this community of thriving businesses and would like to thank Mayor Rothschild, the University of Arizona Tech Parks, and the Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce for their support in making our office opening such a great success," added Shannon Kelly.

About Ascensus

Ascensus helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future—retirement, college, and healthcare—through technology-enabled solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports approximately 50,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of June 30, 2017, Ascensus had over $155 billion in total assets under administration. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com (https://www2.ascensus.com/).

Contact
Roberta Hess,
SVP, Marketing and Communications
***@ascensus.com
Source:Ascensus, Inc.
Email:***@ascensus.com Email Verified
Tags:Ascensus, Retirement Services, Arizona Business
Industry:Finance
Location:Dresher - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
