Voiceover studio expert George Whittam launches GeorgeTheTech.com
VO actors have a new way to reach George for their tech-support needs.
The voiceover business is a booming industry with new talent entering the market daily. Voice actors require a reliable, efficient, and excellent-sounding studio in their homes to meet their clients' needs. Whittam has spent more than 10 years dedicated to serving the technical needs of voice actors and recording studio owners. VO Tom Kane said, "I was turned on to George by none other than Don LaFontaine, who always swore by his help."
Services available at GeorgeTheTech.com:
• Analysis of recorded audio quality
• Studio design
• Studio acoustics and soundproofing
• Custom presets for many popular recording applications
• Audiobook-mastering training
• On-demand technical support subscriptions
• Equipment recommendations and configuration
• Production workflow improvements
Whittam is known for creating great-sounding, cost-effective, time-saving, and easy-to-operate recording studios for voice actors. VO Scott Rummell says, "He sets up a studio so that it's incredibly user-friendly."
At GeorgeTheTech.com, George Whittam will help you improve the quality of your voiceover recordings, often without setting foot in your home. George's golden ears and over 20 years pro-audio experience as an engineer and technician will walk you through the processes of improving your studio's acoustics, tweaking your signal chain, dialing in processing, and smoothing out your workflow so you can get more work finished in less time.
About George Whittam
George Whittam is the global authority on the technology of voiceover recording, investing thousands of hours researching studio design, recording equipment, and creating training materials for voice actors. Among his many successful clients are Malcolm McDowell, Allison Janney, Patrick Warburton, Rolonda Watts, Melissa Disney, Tara Strong, Joe Cipriano, and (the late) Miguel Ferrer.
George co-hosts the popular live webcast Voice Over Body Shop at VOBS.TV, a show dedicated to the education and support of voice actors around the world.
