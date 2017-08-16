News By Tag
Trump Did Not Close the Doors on Travel to Cuba
Cuba Unbound, the #1 active travel authority in Cuba, clarifies confusion about legal travel for U.S. citizens
"Donald Trump did not stop travel to Cuba," says Brad Moss, Director at Adventure Unbound®, the parent company of Cuba Unbound. "We've had an overwhelming amount of people thinking citizens of the United States cannot travel to Cuba anymore. It's just not true."
While traditional individual tourism, such as self-planned resort stays and beach vacations, are still prohibited (as they have been for 60 years), individuals can still join group tours on people-to-people itineraries. The official sanctions, anticipated to be released sometime in the coming months, "mainly affect the travelers who, for the past couple of years, checked a box and signed a paper that said, 'yes, I am going on a people-to-people tour,' when, in fact, they weren't," explains Moss. "The new O.F.A.C. regulations are simply tightening that up and making sure travelers are joining a people-to-people group tour. It's really as simple as that."
The other regulations are stipulations that companies like Cuba Unbound must follow, such as using only approved hotels on their tours. Travelers interested in visiting Cuba can visit the U.S. Department of the Treasury website for updates and in-depth information about the current policy: https://www.treasury.gov/
Cuba Unbound (www.cubaunbound.com)
"The reality is, if you are a U.S. citizen looking to immerse yourself in the culture of Cuba in a transformative way, we can do things that nobody else can do. We have the equipment for activities nobody else can make happen, have actively trained guides that nobody else has...and best of all, it's legal!" says Moss. "Trump didn't take it away. Don't believe the headlines!"
To learn more about Cuba Unbound, visit www.cubaunbound.com or call 800-214-0579.
About Adventure Unbound®
Adventure Unbound® is an active travel company that was born from the award-winning company, ROW Adventures. Started in 1979, ROW Adventures is a tour operator headquartered in Idaho, who has delivered culturally enriching active journeys in countries all around the world. In 2017, ROW Adventures strategically decided to focus the name "ROW" on river rafting and created Adventure Unbound® for all other tours. Still under the same roof and umbrella, Adventure Unbound's simple mission is: Travel that Transforms. Learn more at www.unbound.travel.
