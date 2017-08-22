SecureTheVillage Announces Cybersecure Los Angeles – 2017 to Assist Business Get Cyber-Prepared Executives and Their Management Teams to Benefit from Launch of Two Information Security Initiatives at October 19th Conference LOS ANGELES - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- SecureTheVillage will hold its first annual cybersecurity conference Cybersecure Los Angeles – 2017 on October 19 at UCLA Extension Downtown Campus. The ½-day conference is being co-sponsored by UCLA Extension - Business, Management & Legal Programs. Registration and networking start at 8 with the program getting underway at 9.



"The fear of a security breach is becoming an Executive's worst nightmare," says SecureTheVillage founder and President, Dr. Stan Stahl. Executives know they have to get their arms around this monster, but, too often, they don't know how." he continued. "Executives used to believe they could rely on IT to protect them. But even that's no longer true. Today's attacks come right through the firewall, often carried in emails sent to staff. That's why everyone has a role to play, why we say it takes the village to secure the village."



"We intend to make a difference with Cybersecure Los Angeles – 2017," Dr. Stahl continued.



"Attendees will learn from some of the top experts in the field. Experts in information security management, cyber-insurance, financial services security, attorneys in cyber-law and privacy, and law enforcement, the F.B.I., Secret Service, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office."



"All attendees will receive our brand-new first-of-its- kind Information Security Management and Leadership Resource Kit. The kit is a set of practical "How-to" and "What-is" Guides" that information security managers and leaders can immediately take back to their organization and put into practice."



"The 2nd initiative we're introducing at the conference is a Code of Basic Information Security Management Practices for IT Organizations. It's designed to help CFOs and other executives responsible for IT make sure their IT organization is providing what might be called Security 99."



The conference is of primary interest to Chief Executives, and other Senior-Level Executives and Managers with an information security management and leadership role in their organization. This includes Information Security Managers and CISOs, Chief Financial Officers, Chief Operations Officers, IT Directors, CTOs, CIOs, IT Director's Manager, Directors of HR, Chief Risk Officers, Chief Risk Officers, Chief Legal Officers, Partners-in- Charge of Administration (professional services firms), and Directors of Development (non-profits)



Others with an interest in the conference include Board Members, Business Professionals: Attorneys, CPAs, Insurance, Consultants, etc, Information Security Professionals, IT Service Providers, Financial Service professionals, Law Enforcement, and Cyber Educators.



For more information and registration, please visit



For information about sponsoring please email our



About SecureTheVillage



The mission of SecureTheVillage is a cyber-secure Los Angeles. We accomplish our mission through education and community-building among our business and nonprofit, government, law enforcement and other information security, cybersecurity, and privacy stakeholders. We are guided by a Leadership Council of leading cybersecurity, business, technology, and law enforcement professionals. Through our unique Cybersecurity Roundtables, we provide executives, their boards, and trusted advisors with the knowledge, resources, and relationships they need to meet today's cybersecurity and privacy challenges.



