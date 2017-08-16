 
Industry News





Chillax's Super-Soft Beach Towel

 
CUMMING, Ga. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Relax without any worries this summer! The team at Chillax has designed a beach chair cover that will make your vacation better. This cover makes one of the best beach accessories to have because it can easily fit on any beach lounge chair! Just put one of these tanning towels on your sunbathing chair and catch some sun rays! Because it's made out of 100% cotton, this lounge chair cover feels extremely soft to the touch. It features a large pocket to store your beach pillow. You can even store your personal items, such as, your cell phone and keys in this pillow pocket. Take it with you on all your travels; it's easily transportable. This towel is perfect for you, your kids, and the rest of your family! With this chair cover, you don't have to be worried about germs and stains, because it's bleach-safe!

Order your Beach Chair Towel today: www.amazon.com/dp/B072M3B3WX

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
