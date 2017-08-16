News By Tag
Get the Best Boozy BYOB Brunch at T&B Grill in Albany Park
Chef/Owner Ambrosio Mancines' brunch menu is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It's perfect for unwinding from Friday night, winding up for a great weekend or for simply enjoying a great meal with family and friends.
Pulling from his experiences cooking for his family as a young child and then his years as a rising star chef in some of Chicago's most respected fine dining restaurants, Mancines' menu marries elegant taste with comfort cravings, anchored in two favorites, tacos and burgers. He creatively fuses the best of Mexican and American cuisine to craft inspired and unique flavor profiles. Dishes are freshly prepared using only the finest ingredients.
The brunch menu includes two benedicts, the Pork Belly Benedict ($8) featuring pork belly and chorizo, and the Smoked Salmon Benedict ($9) with smoked salmon, capers, red onion, spinach and garlic. Both are topped with a champagne hollandaise sauce and served with choice of fresh fruit or roasted potatoes.
Omelet lovers, choose between the Smoked Salmon Omelet ($9) with smoked salmon, capers, red onion, spinach and garlic and the Grilled Veggie Omelet ($7.50) stuffed with tomato, zucchini, squash, red onion, garlic and Chihuahua cheese, served with wheat toast and choice of fresh fruit or roasted potatoes.
The T&B Chilaquiles ($10) are guaranteed to make night owls early birds. Similar to nachos, the T&B Chilaquiles feature a base of T&B's famous guajillo and cilantro tortilla chips piled high with roasted tomatillo sauce, bacon and topped with two eggs any style. It is served with a choice of fresh fruit or roasted potatoes and wheat toast for wiping the plate clean. For something straightforward and satisfying, the Steak and Eggs ($13) is a classic crowd pleaser. Featuring a grilled 8 oz. Hanger Steak with two eggs any style, two slices of smoked bacon and two slices of wheat toast, this beast of a dish will conquer the hungriest of brunch goers.
Have an insatiable sweet tooth? Those craving something sweet can enjoy dessert for breakfast with the French Toast ($10), two thick slices of French toast topped with fresh strawberries over a mixed berry sauce and served with two eggs any style and wheat toast on the side.
With brunch being such a popular ritual for Chicago's food lovers, a visit to T&B Grill for weekend brunch will be sure to please. To make a reservation, call 773-961-7016 or visit the website (https://www.tandbgrill.com/
About T&B Grill
T&B Grill is a casual neighborhood BYOB restaurant located at 3658 W. Lawrence in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood. With an artistic atmosphere highlighted by colorful wall murals and a creative menu that elevates two crowd favorites—tacos and burgers—talented chef/owner Ambrosio prepares fresh, made from scratch food, including appetizers, a variety of unique tacos and burgers, fresh hand-cut fries, and artisan desserts, all of which are consistently creative and delicious. Fresh, homemade cocktail mixes add to the hospitality;
T&B Grill is open for dinner Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Saturday, brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Sunday, brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is ample street parking and all major cards are accepted. For more information about T&B Grill or to make reservations, please call the restaurant at 773-961-7016 or visit the website at www.tandbgrill.com.
Photo Credit: Haisa from @RedBeyondFood
