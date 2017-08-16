News By Tag
AMM Communications, LLC, Launches Executive Search Division to Expand Service Offerings
Ed Mayuga, a partner at AMM Communications, has nearly 20 years of executive recruitment experience, and he will manage the new division while overseeing the talent acquisition process.
"Since 2008, we've helped multiple clients place A-players within their organizations as part of a strategic marketing plan. The demand is there, and it has become increasing difficult to recruit and retain top talent as the US economy has improved," said Mayuga.
Mayuga uses a proprietary and customized search process that has a successful retention rate of more than 90 percent for new hires after the first year. In addition, what sets the AMM Communications executive search process apart from other search firms, is that the talent acquisition is guaranteed. If for some reason the new hire is not a fit for the position, AMM Communications will reopen the search free-of-charge.
Founded in 2008, AMM Communications LLC, the St. Louis-based strategic marketing communications, public relations, and talent acquisition firm, provides media relations, business development, crisis communications, content marketing, internal communications, communications skills training, digital marketing, reputation management, social media consulting, and executive search services for businesses nationwide. AMM Communications is WBE certified, and has been voted one of the "Best PR Firms in St. Louis" by Small Business Monthly from 2010-2017. We want to help you, "Drive your sales. Communicate better. Hire well." For more information, please visit, http://ammcommunications.com or call 314.485.9499.
