 
News By Tag
* St Louis
* Ann Marie Mayuga
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716

AMM Communications, LLC, Launches Executive Search Division to Expand Service Offerings

 
 
Ed Mayuga, AMM Communications Partner
Ed Mayuga, AMM Communications Partner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* St Louis
* Ann Marie Mayuga

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* St. Louis - Missouri - US

Subject:
* Services

ST. LOUIS - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- AMM Communications LLC, a WBE-certified, St. Louis-based public relations, communications skills training and marketing firm, announced today that it has launched a new executive search division to help clients identify the best talent for their open management positions in sales, business development, marketing, finance, accounting, operations, and administration.

Ed Mayuga, a partner at AMM Communications, has nearly 20 years of executive recruitment experience, and he will manage the new division while overseeing the talent acquisition process.

"Since 2008, we've helped multiple clients place A-players within their organizations as part of a strategic marketing plan. The demand is there, and it has become increasing difficult to recruit and retain top talent as the US economy has improved," said Mayuga.

Mayuga uses a proprietary and customized search process that has a successful retention rate of more than 90 percent for new hires after the first year. In addition, what sets the AMM Communications executive search process apart from other search firms, is that the talent acquisition is guaranteed. If for some reason the new hire is not a fit for the position, AMM Communications will reopen the search free-of-charge.

Founded in 2008, AMM Communications LLC, the St. Louis-based strategic marketing communications, public relations, and talent acquisition firm, provides media relations, business development, crisis communications, content marketing, internal communications, communications skills training, digital marketing, reputation management, social media consulting, and executive search services for businesses nationwide. AMM Communications is WBE certified, and has been voted one of the "Best PR Firms in St. Louis" by Small Business Monthly from 2010-2017. We want to help you, "Drive your sales. Communicate better. Hire well." For more information, please visit, http://ammcommunications.com or call 314.485.9499.

Contact
Ann Marie Mayuga
***@ammcommunications.com
End
Source:AMM Communications LLC
Email:***@ammcommunications.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AMM Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share